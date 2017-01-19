News
1/19/2017 11:20 am
Markets
1/20/2017 2:32 pm
Markets Analysis
1/20/2017 11:42 am
News
1/20/2017 12:15 pm
Market Commodity Prices
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
|Commodity
|Last
|Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
|Date
|Corn
|369-6s
|3-4
|366-0
|370-0
|365-0
|189,008
|01/20
|Corn Mar17
|369-6s
|3-4
|366-0
|370-0
|365-0
|189,008
|01/20
|Dec17
|395-6s
|2-2
|393-0
|396-2
|392-0
|24,148
|01/20
|Soybeans
|1067-4s
|-2-6
|1070-0
|1071-2
|1060-0
|107,865
|01/20
|Soybeans Mar17
|1067-4s
|-2-6
|1070-0
|1071-2
|1060-0
|107,865
|01/20
|Nov17
|1028-6s
|-1-0
|1027-6
|1031-0
|1021-2
|14,600
|01/20
|Wheat
|428-2s
|4-6
|423-4
|428-6
|421-4
|53,710
|01/20
|Wheat Mar17
|428-2s
|4-6
|423-4
|428-6
|421-4
|53,710
|01/20
|Jul18
|512-2s
|1-2
|509-0
|512-2
|507-6
|43
|01/20
|Lean Hogs
|68.475s
|-0.500
|68.950
|69.075
|68.175
|9,765
|01/20
|Lean Hogs - Apr17
|68.475s
|-0.500
|68.950
|69.075
|68.175
|9,765
|01/20
|Live Cattle
|118.975s
|-0.900
|119.750
|119.875
|117.875
|21,407
|01/20
|Live Cattle - Apr17
|118.975s
|-0.900
|119.750
|119.875
|117.875
|21,407
|01/20
|CME Cotton #2
|0.730s
|0.004
|0.000
|0.730
|0.730
|0
|01/20
|CME Cotton #2 - Mar17
|0.730s
|0.004
|0.000
|0.730
|0.730
|0
|01/20
