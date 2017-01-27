News
1/27/2017 4:13 pm
1/27/2017 4:13 pm
1/27/2017 9:35 am
1/27/2017 10:27 am
Market Commodity Prices
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
|Commodity
|Last
|Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
|Date
|Corn
|362-4s
|-1-2
|363-2
|364-2
|360-4
|114,628
|01/27
|Corn Mar17
|362-4s
|-1-2
|363-2
|364-2
|360-4
|114,628
|01/27
|Dec17
|389-2s
|-1-4
|390-0
|390-6
|387-6
|13,588
|01/27
|Soybeans
|1049-2s
|-0-2
|1047-0
|1052-0
|1043-2
|61,444
|01/27
|Soybeans Mar17
|1049-2s
|-0-2
|1047-0
|1052-0
|1043-2
|61,444
|01/27
|Nov17
|1025-2s
|2-0
|1020-4
|1026-0
|1018-0
|11,740
|01/27
|Wheat
|420-4s
|-6-4
|426-4
|427-4
|419-2
|59,296
|01/27
|Wheat Mar17
|420-4s
|-6-4
|426-4
|427-4
|419-2
|59,296
|01/27
|Jul18
|505-6s
|-4-0
|507-6
|507-6
|503-0
|19
|01/27
|Lean Hogs
|68.300s
|1.075
|67.550
|68.800
|66.625
|15,181
|01/27
|Lean Hogs - Apr17
|68.300s
|1.075
|67.550
|68.800
|66.625
|15,181
|01/27
|Live Cattle
|117.325s
|-0.250
|117.275
|117.700
|116.750
|18,448
|01/27
|Live Cattle - Apr17
|117.325s
|-0.250
|117.275
|117.700
|116.750
|18,448
|01/27
|CME Cotton #2
|0.749s
|0.007
|0.000
|0.749
|0.740
|0
|01/27
|CME Cotton #2 - Mar17
|0.749s
|0.007
|0.000
|0.749
|0.740
|0
|01/27
