Perdue an 'Outstanding Choice' for Ag Secretary, Farm Groups Say
News
1/19/2017 11:20 am
Quick Action Trump Could Take on Energy, Environment, Climate
Markets
1/20/2017 2:32 pm
Soybean Market Riding on Weather Issues in South America
Markets Analysis
1/20/2017 11:42 am
California Rice Grower’s Take on Trump and Perdue
News
1/20/2017 12:15 pm

More on Perdue

After Delay, Trump Picks First Person Interviewed to Lead USDA
Article
Trump Picks Southerner Over Midwest Candidate for Agriculture
Article
Trump Picks Perdue for Agriculture Secretary, Ending Historically Long Search
Article
Trump to Name Ex-Georgia Gov. Perdue as Agriculture Secretary
Article

South American Soybean Progress

Markets

Mike McGinnis discusses the Brazilian soybean crop with Successful Farming Brasil Editor, Darlene Santiago, via Skype.

Video

Technology Spotlight: Water Conservation - Part 1

Machinery

Forward-thinking farmers that depend on the Ogallala Aquifer are using high tech solutions to reduce water usage. From Successful Farming Television Episode 1005, originally aired January 19, 2017

Video
Top Shops: Well Lit Michigan Shop
SF Engine Man: AC Service
Ageless Iron: Silver King

