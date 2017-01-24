USDA Disavows Gag-Order Emailed to Scientific Research Unit
Markets
1/24/2017 1:52 pm
Brazil’s Soybean Crop Seen as Amazing
Markets
1/24/2017 9:11 am
Corn Closes Slightly Higher Wednesday
Markets Analysis
1/25/2017 1:39 pm
Danforth Center Expands Global Sorghum Research Program
Crops
1/25/2017 9:17 am

Welding

MIG Welding 101
Article
11 Tips to Sharpen Your MIG Welding Skills
Article
10 Tips That Can Advance Your Welding Skills
Article
Learn How to Mend Aluminum
Article

Market Commodity Prices

See more Markets
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
CommodityLastChangeOpenHighLowVolumeDate
Corn364-6-1-4366-0366-2364-45,67501/26
Corn            Mar17364-6-1-4366-0366-2364-45,67501/26
Dec17392-2-1-4393-2393-4392-072001/26
Soybeans1052-0-3-21055-41058-41051-46,39901/26
Soybeans    Mar171052-0-3-21055-41058-41051-46,39901/26
Nov171023-2-2-21025-41028-61022-455201/26
Wheat423-0-1-4425-2425-6423-03,30101/26
Wheat          Mar17423-0-1-4425-2425-6423-03,30101/26
Jul18508-4s-1-2506-4509-4506-48801/25
Lean Hogs70.150s2.52568.60070.42568.35020,52701/25
Lean Hogs - Apr1770.150s2.52568.60070.42568.35020,52701/25
Live Cattle118.675s0.275118.300119.350117.65020,92901/25
Live Cattle - Apr17118.675s0.275118.300119.350117.65020,92901/25
CME Cotton #20.739s0.0030.0000.7400.739001/25
CME Cotton #2 - Mar170.739s0.0030.0000.7400.739001/25

4 Facts About Sorghum

Crops

With low corn prices, this low-input grass crop is garnering a second look.

Article

Technology Spotlight: Fertigation - Part 2

Machinery

Imagine being able to apply variable-rate liquid nitrogen through a center pivot irrigation system while, at the same time, varying the amount of water being applied.

Video
Top Shops: Well Lit Michigan Shop
SF Engine Man: AC Service
Ageless Iron: Silver King

Talk in Marketing

Sponsored

Beck's Hybrids
Sponsored: Soybeans: Not Just a Rotational Crop
360 Yield Center
Sponsored: The Tale of Two Environments

Markets Newswire

All Markets Newswire News