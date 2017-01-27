Trump’s Border Tax Could Ruffle Mexico’s Feathers
1/27/2017 4:13 pm
Politics Becomes a Force in Grains
1/27/2017 4:13 pm
Iowa Supreme Court Rules Against Des Moines Water Works in Lawsuit
1/27/2017 9:35 am
Rains Slow Harvest in Brazil’s Soybean Belt for Second Week
1/27/2017 10:27 am

Time to Move All Old-Crop Soybeans, Start Selling New Crop, Analyst Says
Bearish Cattle Placement Numbers Show Supply Surge Likely This Summer, Fall
A Conservative Marketing Strategy: The Bull Call Spread
To Sell or Not to Sell?
Market Commodity Prices

CommodityLastChangeOpenHighLowVolumeDate
Corn362-4s-1-2363-2364-2360-4114,62801/27
Corn            Mar17362-4s-1-2363-2364-2360-4114,62801/27
Dec17389-2s-1-4390-0390-6387-613,58801/27
Soybeans1049-2s-0-21047-01052-01043-261,44401/27
Soybeans    Mar171049-2s-0-21047-01052-01043-261,44401/27
Nov171025-2s2-01020-41026-01018-011,74001/27
Wheat420-4s-6-4426-4427-4419-259,29601/27
Wheat          Mar17420-4s-6-4426-4427-4419-259,29601/27
Jul18505-6s-4-0507-6507-6503-01901/27
Lean Hogs68.300s1.07567.55068.80066.62515,18101/27
Lean Hogs - Apr1768.300s1.07567.55068.80066.62515,18101/27
Live Cattle117.325s-0.250117.275117.700116.75018,44801/27
Live Cattle - Apr17117.325s-0.250117.275117.700116.75018,44801/27
CME Cotton #20.749s0.0070.0000.7490.740001/27
CME Cotton #2 - Mar170.749s0.0070.0000.7490.740001/27

Q&A with Bill Northey

Successful Farming caught up with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at the Iowa

Article

Meet Your New Boss: Part 5

 Four farm groups share how they interpret consumer food  preferences and how growers are responding.

All Around the Farm: Sprayer Service Trailer
Technology Spotlight: Water Conservation - Part 1
Ageless Iron: CCIL Volvo

