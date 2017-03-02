Soybeans End 10¢ Lower Friday
2/3/2017 2:10 pm
Variable-Rate Technology Turns Marginal Land Into a Moneymaking Investment
2/3/2017 2:42 pm
4 Takeaways From 2016’s Missouri Dicamba Disaster
2/3/2017 10:11 am
Good News, Bad News for U.S. Cattle Markets
2/2/2017 5:40 pm

Wheat Bounces Back to Range Highs
“I'm Encouraged About 2017 Crop Prices,” Consultant Says
SoyRoy: Marketing Simulation Game to Help Growers
Marketeye: What I’m Hearing
Market Commodity Prices

Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
CommodityLastChangeOpenHighLowVolumeDate
Corn365-2s-2-2365-6367-6364-0115,70202/03
Corn            Mar17365-2s-2-2365-6367-6364-0115,70202/03
Dec17392-6s-1-6393-4394-6391-419,39902/03
Soybeans1027-0s-10-21036-61044-21026-298,48802/03
Soybeans    Mar171027-0s-10-21036-61044-21026-298,48802/03
Nov171009-6s-8-61016-41023-01008-412,35702/03
Wheat430-2s-4-2434-4435-6429-255,58902/03
Wheat          Mar17430-2s-4-2434-4435-6429-255,58902/03
Jul17456-2s-4-4461-0461-0454-217,10402/03
Lean Hogs70.250s0.67569.57570.32568.90013,11002/03
Lean Hogs - Apr1770.250s0.67569.57570.32568.90013,11002/03
Live Cattle115.625s0.150115.550116.175115.10016,00502/03
Live Cattle - Apr17115.625s0.150115.550116.175115.10016,00502/03
CME Cotton #20.764s-0.0050.0000.7640.764002/03
CME Cotton #2 - Mar170.764s-0.0050.0000.7640.764002/03

Wendy’s executives make an appearance at the Cattle Industry Convention to thank cattlemen for producing quality beef.

