1/16/2017 7:33 am
1/16/2017 9:11 am
1/16/2017 8:21 am
1/16/2017 9:32 am
Market Commodity Prices
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
|Commodity
|Last
|Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
|Date
|Corn
|358-4s
|0-2
|357-4
|359-4
|355-2
|153,287
|01/13
|Corn Mar17
|358-4s
|0-2
|357-4
|359-4
|355-2
|153,287
|01/13
|Dec17
|386-2s
|0-2
|385-6
|386-6
|383-2
|23,247
|01/13
|Soybeans
|1046-2s
|6-0
|1037-4
|1052-6
|1032-4
|136,971
|01/13
|Soybeans Mar17
|1046-2s
|6-0
|1037-4
|1052-6
|1032-4
|136,971
|01/13
|Nov17
|1018-4s
|2-0
|1013-4
|1022-0
|1009-0
|26,704
|01/13
|Wheat
|426-0s
|-0-2
|426-2
|426-6
|419-2
|67,956
|01/13
|Wheat Mar17
|426-0s
|-0-2
|426-2
|426-6
|419-2
|67,956
|01/13
|Jul18
|507-6s
|7-0
|503-6
|507-6
|499-4
|55
|01/13
|Lean Hogs
|69.625s
|0.075
|69.550
|69.900
|68.600
|16,444
|01/13
|Lean Hogs - Apr17
|69.625s
|0.075
|69.550
|69.900
|68.600
|16,444
|01/13
|Live Cattle
|117.925s
|1.450
|116.125
|118.000
|115.800
|30,060
|01/13
|Live Cattle - Apr17
|117.925s
|1.450
|116.125
|118.000
|115.800
|30,060
|01/13
|CME Cotton #2
|0.723s
|-0.001
|0.000
|0.723
|0.723
|0
|01/13
|CME Cotton #2 - Mar17
|0.723s
|-0.001
|0.000
|0.723
|0.723
|0
|01/13
1/16/2017 9:17 am
1/16/2017 9:11 am
1/16/2017 8:39 am
1/16/2017 7:34 am