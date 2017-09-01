News
1/9/2017 8:17 am
Markets Analysis
1/9/2017 11:13 am
News
1/9/2017 8:14 am
Weather
1/9/2017 11:19 am
Markets Analysis
Market Commodity Prices
See more Markets
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
|Commodity
|Last
|Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
|Date
|Corn
|360-0s
|2-0
|359-0
|360-6
|355-2
|164,200
|01/09
|Corn Mar17
|360-0s
|2-0
|359-0
|360-6
|355-2
|164,200
|01/09
|Dec17
|387-4s
|2-0
|386-0
|389-0
|384-0
|17,784
|01/09
|Soybeans
|996-4s
|10-4
|986-2
|996-6
|986-0
|2,857
|01/09
|Soybeans Jan17
|996-4s
|10-4
|986-2
|996-6
|986-0
|2,857
|01/09
|Nov17
|993-6s
|11-2
|982-2
|994-4
|981-2
|6,332
|01/09
|Wheat
|427-2s
|4-0
|424-6
|428-2
|421-0
|64,744
|01/09
|Wheat Mar17
|427-2s
|4-0
|424-6
|428-2
|421-0
|64,744
|01/09
|Jul17
|454-0s
|5-6
|449-2
|454-4
|445-6
|14,547
|01/09
|Lean Hogs
|63.750s
|-0.225
|64.125
|64.125
|62.550
|21,246
|01/09
|Lean Hogs - Feb17
|63.750s
|-0.225
|64.125
|64.125
|62.550
|21,246
|01/09
|Live Cattle
|116.525s
|1.700
|115.000
|116.675
|114.100
|25,958
|01/09
|Live Cattle - Feb17
|116.525s
|1.700
|115.000
|116.675
|114.100
|25,958
|01/09
|CME Cotton #2
|0.730
|-0.010
|0.000
|0.730
|0.730
|0
|01/09
|CME Cotton #2 - Mar17
|0.730
|-0.010
|0.000
|0.730
|0.730
|0
|01/09
Article
Video
Article
Article
Article
Article
Talk in Marketing
Markets Newswire
1/9/2017 2:25 pm
1/9/2017 12:55 pm
1/9/2017 11:26 am
1/9/2017 11:11 am