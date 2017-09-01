Another 4-Billion-Bushel Soybean Crop?
1/9/2017 8:17 am
Soybeans Close 11¢ Higher Monday
1/9/2017 11:13 am
Farmland Values Continue to Slide Downward
1/9/2017 8:14 am
Weekly Ag Weather Video Jan. 9, 2017
1/9/2017 11:19 am

Money Managers Reduce Bets on Higher Soybean Prices
Wheat Markets Get Solid Start to 2017
Analyst: Hog Producers Be Ready for Action
Early Gains for '17
Market Commodity Prices

Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
CommodityLastChangeOpenHighLowVolumeDate
Corn360-0s2-0359-0360-6355-2164,20001/09
Corn            Mar17360-0s2-0359-0360-6355-2164,20001/09
Dec17387-4s2-0386-0389-0384-017,78401/09
Soybeans996-4s10-4986-2996-6986-02,85701/09
Soybeans    Jan17996-4s10-4986-2996-6986-02,85701/09
Nov17993-6s11-2982-2994-4981-26,33201/09
Wheat427-2s4-0424-6428-2421-064,74401/09
Wheat          Mar17427-2s4-0424-6428-2421-064,74401/09
Jul17454-0s5-6449-2454-4445-614,54701/09
Lean Hogs63.750s-0.22564.12564.12562.55021,24601/09
Lean Hogs - Feb1763.750s-0.22564.12564.12562.55021,24601/09
Live Cattle116.525s1.700115.000116.675114.10025,95801/09
Live Cattle - Feb17116.525s1.700115.000116.675114.10025,95801/09
CME Cotton #20.730-0.0100.0000.7300.730001/09
CME Cotton #2 - Mar170.730-0.0100.0000.7300.730001/09

All Around the Farm: V-Blade Ditcher

Machinery

This week on All Around the Farm, we visit Earl Tester to learn about his V-Blade Ditcher. Show 1003, originally aired November 11, 2016

Video

Q&A: Cleo Franklin

News

The head of marketing for Mahindra has deep roots in ag equipment.

Article

Humor: Coping With Cold

Family

Columnist Jerry Nelson reflects on the terrors and delights of dealing with frigid, cold weather in the country as a child.

Article
Top Shops: Kingma Shop, DeMotte, Indiana
Farm Hacks: Tools
Acre Insight: Winterize Your Sprayer

Markets Newswire

