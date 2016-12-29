Farm Management
Market Commodity Prices
Click on commodity to view all contracts. Data displayed for corn, soybeans, and wheat is for the nearby crop.
|Commodity
|Last
|Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
|Date
|Corn
|352-0s
|2-2
|349-4
|353-0
|347-6
|99,748
|12/30
|Corn Mar17
|352-0s
|2-2
|349-4
|353-0
|347-6
|99,748
|12/30
|Dec17
|380-0s
|0-6
|379-0
|381-6
|377-0
|6,721
|12/30
|Soybeans
|996-4s
|-6-6
|1003-4
|1010-4
|995-0
|12,822
|12/30
|Soybeans Jan17
|996-4s
|-6-6
|1003-4
|1010-4
|995-0
|12,822
|12/30
|Nov17
|989-2s
|-4-2
|994-6
|999-4
|987-6
|6,654
|12/30
|Wheat
|408-0s
|3-2
|404-6
|409-2
|403-4
|30,189
|12/30
|Wheat Mar17
|408-0s
|3-2
|404-6
|409-2
|403-4
|30,189
|12/30
|Jul17
|434-2s
|2-4
|433-2
|435-2
|430-6
|4,465
|12/30
|Lean Hogs
|66.150s
|1.500
|64.600
|66.350
|64.275
|15,286
|12/30
|Lean Hogs - Feb17
|66.150s
|1.500
|64.600
|66.350
|64.275
|15,286
|12/30
|Live Cattle
|116.050s
|-1.900
|118.025
|118.500
|115.275
|33,198
|12/30
|Live Cattle - Feb17
|116.050s
|-1.900
|118.025
|118.500
|115.275
|33,198
|12/30
|CME Cotton #2
|0.707s
|0.002
|0.000
|0.707
|0.707
|0
|12/30
|CME Cotton #2 - Mar17
|0.707s
|0.002
|0.000
|0.707
|0.707
|0
|12/30
