10 of the top corn growing states report mature corn

The latest USDA Crop Progress report shows that corn has matured in ten of the top 18 corn growing states for the week ending August 20. Texas leads the nation with 62% of corn matured. North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky also reported matured corn in the double digits.

Texas

USDA reported that matured corn in Texas is 4% behind last year at this time, with 62% corn matured. While behind last year, this is 4% ahead of the five-year average.



A majority of the corn crop in Texas was rated in excellent/good condition at 54%. Twenty-seven percent of the state’s corn rated fair, while the remaining 19% rated poor/very poor.

North Carolina

For the week ending August 20, the USDA Crop Progress report showed that 46% of the North Carolina's corn had matured. That’s 2% ahead of last year at this time, however, 4% behind the five-year average.



USDA reported that the majority of the corn crop in North Carolina rated in excellent/good condition at 71%. Twenty-three percent was rated fair, and only 6% of the state’s crop rated poor/very poor.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s matured corn reached 15%, USDA reported, up 11% from the previous week. This is also 7% ahead of last year’s matured corn in the state. Additionally, this is 8% ahead of the five-year average.



Corn conditions in Tennessee also rated primarily as excellent/good condition at 71% for the week ending August 20. Twenty percent of the corn crop rated as fair, while the remaining 9% rated as poor/very poor.

Kentucky

At 11% for the week ending August 20, matured corn in Kentucky was 6% behind the five-year average, according to the USDA Crop Progress report. This was also 1% behind last year at this time.



Despite being behind in matured corn, Kentucky’s corn crop also was rated favorably at 72% excellent/good. Twenty-three percent of the crop was rated fair, with just 5% rated poor/very poor.

Other states

USDA reported at least 1% matured corn in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska for the week ending August 20.



Nationally, 4% of the corn crop has matured, equal to the five-year average, as well as last year at this time.