17 of the top 18 corn growing states face drought to start July

Drought continues to concentrate within America’s breadbasket, with some minor relief in some of the top corn-growing states.

Colorado

Colorado is the only top corn growing state that did not indicate drought stress in the report released July 6, 2023.



Illinois

On Thursday, June 29, hail and derecho swept through central Illinois, bringing upwards of 4 inches in 24 hours to some areas, according to the National Weather Service.



Despite the precipitation, less than 3% of the state is without drought stress, according to the latest drought monitor maps. D3 extreme drought is present in the corner of Adams and Pike counties. More than 45% of Illinois is suffering from D2 severe drought. Another 39% of the state faces D1 moderate drought.



Indiana

D2 severe drought acreage shrank to cover about 27% of Indiana, down from more than 33% the week prior.



Iowa

Drought conditions improved from the week prior in parts of southern Iowa.



Some locations saw more than 300% of normal rainfall over the reporting period, tweeted Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan.



At the same time, drought expanded in portions of eastern and west central Iowa.



Five percent of Iowa is in D3 extreme drought.



“The seven-day precipitation forecast and short-term outlooks continue to show a cooler and wetter signal,” Glisan continued. “However, forecasted totals are still below average for early July across much of Iowa.”



Kansas

Less than 2% of Kansas is free of drought stress.



Unchanged from the week prior, almost 8% of the state is in D4 exceptional drought.



Kentucky

D1 drought conditions in Kentucky dropped by more than 10% and now cover 11% of the state. More than two-thirds of the state is free of drought stress.



Michigan

All of Michigan’s lower peninsula is suffering from drought stress. D2 severe drought acreage climbed to cover nearly 7% of the state.



Minnesota

Almost 9% of Minnesota reported D2 severe drought conditions.



Missouri

Pockets of D3 extreme drought expanded in Missouri’s report this week and now cover more than 24% of the state. Less than 2% of the state is free of drought stress.



Nebraska

More than 11% of Nebraska is in D4 exceptional drought.



North Carolina

Drought conditions in North Carolina are unchanged this week. Two pockets of abnormally dry conditions are present in the northeast corner of the state and total nearly 8% of the state.



North Dakota

Conditions in North Dakota were relatively unchanged. D1 moderate drought still covers more than 2% of the state and abnormally dry conditions span another 46% of North Dakota’s acres.



Ohio

Less than 1% of Ohio is in D2 severe drought. D1 moderate drought conditions cover about 28% of the state, down from 33% the previous week.



Pennsylvania

Over 2% of Pennsylvania faces D2 severe drought. More than half of the state reported D1 moderate drought conditions. Another 39% of Pennsylvania is abnormally dry.



South Dakota

Drought conditions are relatively unchanged in South Dakota. Nearly 3% of the state is still in D3 extreme drought.



Tennessee

Nine percent of Tennessee is in D1 moderate drought.



Texas

D4 exceptional drought in central Texas was unchanged in Thursday’s report. D3 extreme drought covers another 1% of the state. Less than 28% of The Lone Star State is free of drought stress.



Wisconsin

Drought conditions intensified in Wisconsin with a new pocket of D3 extreme drought present in the southern part of the state. There are no drought free acres in Wisconsin, according to this week’s report.

