17 of the top 18 corn growing states face drought to start July

Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education * BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 Share Tweet Email Photo: U.S. Drought Monitor Drought continues to concentrate within America's breadbasket, with some minor relief in some of the top corn-growing states. Colorado Colorado is the only top corn growing state that did not indicate drought stress in the report released July 6, 2023. Illinois On Thursday, June 29, hail and derecho swept through central Illinois, bringing upwards of 4 inches in 24 hours to some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Despite the precipitation, less than 3% of the state is without drought stress, according to the latest drought monitor maps. D3 extreme drought is present in the corner of Adams and Pike counties. More than 45% of Illinois is suffering from D2 severe drought. Another 39% of the state faces D1 moderate drought. Indiana D2 severe drought acreage shrank to cover about 27% of Indiana, down from more than 33% the week prior. Iowa Drought conditions improved from the week prior in parts of southern Iowa. Some locations saw more than 300% of normal rainfall over the reporting period, tweeted Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan. At the same time, drought expanded in portions of eastern and west central Iowa. Five percent of Iowa is in D3 extreme drought. “The seven-day precipitation forecast and short-term outlooks continue to show a cooler and wetter signal,” Glisan continued. “However, forecasted totals are still below average for early July across much of Iowa.” Kansas Less than 2% of Kansas is free of drought stress. Unchanged from the week prior, almost 8% of the state is in D4 exceptional drought. Kentucky D1 drought conditions in Kentucky dropped by more than 10% and now cover 11% of the state. More than two-thirds of the state is free of drought stress. Michigan All of Michigan’s lower peninsula is suffering from drought stress. D2 severe drought acreage climbed to cover nearly 7% of the state. Minnesota Almost 9% of Minnesota reported D2 severe drought conditions. Missouri Pockets of D3 extreme drought expanded in Missouri’s report this week and now cover more than 24% of the state. Less than 2% of the state is free of drought stress. Nebraska More than 11% of Nebraska is in D4 exceptional drought. North Carolina Drought conditions in North Carolina are unchanged this week. Two pockets of abnormally dry conditions are present in the northeast corner of the state and total nearly 8% of the state. North Dakota Conditions in North Dakota were relatively unchanged. D1 moderate drought still covers more than 2% of the state and abnormally dry conditions span another 46% of North Dakota’s acres. Ohio Less than 1% of Ohio is in D2 severe drought. D1 moderate drought conditions cover about 28% of the state, down from 33% the previous week. Pennsylvania Over 2% of Pennsylvania faces D2 severe drought. More than half of the state reported D1 moderate drought conditions. Another 39% of Pennsylvania is abnormally dry. South Dakota Drought conditions are relatively unchanged in South Dakota. Nearly 3% of the state is still in D3 extreme drought. Tennessee Nine percent of Tennessee is in D1 moderate drought. Texas D4 exceptional drought in central Texas was unchanged in Thursday's report. D3 extreme drought covers another 1% of the state. Less than 28% of The Lone Star State is free of drought stress. Wisconsin Drought conditions intensified in Wisconsin with a new pocket of D3 extreme drought present in the southern part of the state. There are no drought free acres in Wisconsin, according to this week's report.