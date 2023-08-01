3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2023

1. Corn down slightly in overnight trade

December corn is currently down ¼ of a penny while November soybeans are up ¾ of a penny.

CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is a penny lower.

"On Monday, the grain markets closed sharply lower on improved weekend weather and non-threatening forecasts for August," says Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors. "Funds were massive sellers in corn, soybeans, and wheat."

Yesterday Kluis predicted a 2% to 4% decline in crop conditions for corn, soybeans, and spring wheat in the USDA Crop Progress report. His predictions were spot on for corn and soybeans, as both saw a 2% decline in good/excellent ratings. Spring wheat saw a 7% decline, which Kluis says should be bullish.

2. Corn, soy, wheat export inspections up

Inspections of corn, soybeans, and wheat for overseas delivery were higher week-over-week, according to data from USDA.

Corn export inspections in the week that ended on July 27 increased to 522,927 metric tons, up from 329,773 the previous week. Yet, 905,293 metric tons were assessed at the same point last year.

Soybean assessments rose to 329,518 metric tons from 288,484 the week prior, the government said. During the same week in 2022, USDA inspected 594,958 metric tons for offshore delivery.

Wheat export inspections jumped to 581,278 metric tons, the agency said in a report. That's up from 361,135 metric tons the previous seven days and from 282,074 metric tons assessed during the same week a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the government has assessed 34.8 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 52 million during the same timeframe a year earlier, the agency said.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 50.5 million metric tons, down from 53.7 million in the same period last year.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 2.7 million metric tons, down from 2.9 million at the same point in 2022, USDA said in its report.



3. Southern Midwest faces flood concerns

The majority of the Midwest is quiet this morning as far as weather alerts go, but parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana are facing a flood threat, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Missouri is currently under a flood watch, with some areas facing a flash flood warning. Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana, along with western Kentucky, face a hydraulic outlook alert.

"Storms may develop as early as pre-dawn Tuesday across parts of southeast Missouri," says National Weather Service. "More thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday night over southeast Missouri, with another, potentially heavier round over parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky Wednesday night. Daily thunderstorm chances then persist until a larger scale storm system approaches from the west on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms are forecast to move from northwest to southeast particularly through Wednesday morning, potentially training over the same areas which would lead to significant rainfall totals. Areas across southeast Missouri are drier and would be able to handle more rain without flooding, but may still see enough rain to cause flooding. Areas of southern Illinois and western Kentucky as well as southwest Indiana have seen much heavier recent rainfall and would be vulnerable to flash flooding."

Southwest Missouri is dealing with severe heat. Some counties are under a heat advisory and some face an excessive heat warning.