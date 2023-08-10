3 Big Things Today, August 10, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybeans rose overnight and grains saw modest gains on signs of demand for U.S. supplies.

China bought 251,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year that starts on Sept. 1, the Department of Agriculture said in a report.

The Asian nation, the world's largest importer of the oilseeds, put in a separate order for 132,000 tons of U.S. soybeans earlier this week.

Mexico purchased 251,460 metric tons of U.S. corn for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year, the USDA said on Monday.

Grains also were higher, though favorable weather and harvest pressure limited overnight price gains.

Precipitation has fallen in several areas of the Corn Belt this week and more is forecast into at least the weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Investors also are squaring positions ahead of tomorrow's supply and demand reports from the USDA.

Soybean futures for May delivery gained 10¢ to $13.18 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean meal added $5.10 to $395.90 a short ton, while soy oil dropped 0.18¢ to 60.25¢ a pound.

Wheat futures for May delivery rose 6¢ to $6.41 a bushel, while Kansas City futures added 9 1/4¢ to $7.70 ¾ a bushel.

Corn futures gained 3 ¼¢ to $4.97 ½ a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Falls to Lowest in Two Months

Ethanol output last week dropped to the lowest level in almost two months while inventories rose slightly, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel in the seven days that ended on Aug. 4 fell to an average of 1.023 million barrels a day from 1.067 million a week earlier, the EIA said in a report.

That's the lowest since June 9.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output plunged to an average of 965,000 barrels a day from 1.005 million a week earlier.

Rocky Mountain production fell to 13,000 barrels a day from 14,000 the previous week, and West Coast output dropped to 9,000 barrels a day from 13,000, the EIA said.

East Coast output, meanwhile, was unchanged at 12,000 barrels a day, on average.

Gulf Coast production saw the only gain for the week, rising to an average of 24,000 barrels a day from 23,000, the agency said.

Ethanol inventories were up narrowly, rising to 22.88 million barrels in the week through Aug. 4. That's up from 22.86 million barrels the previous week, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Flood Advisories Issued For Parts of Southern Missouri

Flood advisories are in effect for counties in southern Missouri where several inches of rain fell yesterday afternoon and evening, leading to some areas of sitting water in low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said in a report.

The advisories will remain in effect in the area through mid-morning, the NWS said.

Storms are possible in the region starting again Friday night and likely will last into early next week.

Further north, storms are likely in parts of central and north-central Wisconsin, though severe weather isn't expected, the agency said.

Another round of thunderstorms are possible in the region starting tomorrow afternoon or evening.

"There is a marginal chance of severe storms further east," the NWS said. "Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats from any severe storms."