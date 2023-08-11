3 Big Things Today, August 11, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Mixed Ahead of USDA Reports

Soybeans were higher, corn was little changed and wheat was mixed as investors square positions ahead of today's supply and demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA likely will peg corn production at 15.135 billion bushels for the 2023/2024 marketing year on yield of 175.5 bushels an acre, according to a poll by Reuters.

That would be down from the July projection of 15.32 billion bushels on yield of 177.5 bushels an acre, government data show.

Soybean output is projected at 4.246 billion bushels on yield of 51.3 bushels an acre, the poll showed. The agency last month predicted production at 4.3 billion bushels on yield of 52 bushels an acre.

Traders are expecting USDA to project old-crop corn stocks at 1.41 billion bushels and soybean inventories at 251 million bushels, the Reuters poll said. That would compare with the month-earlier forecasts for 1.401 billion bushels for corn and 255 million for soybeans.

New-crop corn inventories are seen at 2.168 billion bushels while bean stocks are pegged at 267 million bushels. USDA in July forecast 2023/2024 corn stockpiles at 2.262 billion bushels and soybean inventories at 300 million bushels.

Wheat stocks for the 2023/2024 marketing year that ends on May 31 likely will be projected by USDA at 598 million bushels, the Reuters poll said. The government last month forecast inventories at 592 million bushels.

USDA will release its supply and demand reports at noon in Washington.

Prices have been uncertain on competing fundamentals as export sales in the week through Aug. 3 were fairly strong across the board, while rainfall in much of the Corn Belt this week gave crops a much-needed drink of water.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 6¾ cents to $13.25 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $1.30 to $395 a short ton, while soy oil rose 0.33 cents to 60.81 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery were unchanged at $4.96¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery fell 3½ cents to $6.34¼ a bushel while Kansas City futures gained 1¾ cents to $7.68¾ a bushel.

2. Export Sales Surge, Wheat Hits Marketing-Year High

Export sales of wheat hit a marketing-year high and corn and bean sales surged in the week that ended on Aug. 3, USDA said in a report.

Wheat sales came in at 567,600 metric tons, the highest since the 2023/2024 year started on June 1, up 35% week-to-week and 86% from the prior four-week average, the agency said.

The Philippines was the big buyer at 160,900 metric tons, followed by Japan at 159,100 tons, and Indonesia at 70,000 tons. Thailand bought 48,600 tons and Ecuador purchased 45,400 tons of U.S. wheat.

The total would've been even higher but Chile canceled orders for 25,000 tons, USDA said.

Corn sales were reported at 150,400 metric tons, up 40% week-to-week, but down 47% from the average, the government said.

Colombia purchased 57,000 metric tons, Saudi Arabia took 55,000 tons, Mexico bought 46,800 tons, Venezuela was in for 17,000 tons, and Canada bought 13,200 tons. An unnamed country canceled cargoes of 55,000 tons.

Sales for delivery in the 2023/2024 marketing year that starts on Sept. 1 totaled 758,400 metric tons.

Soybean sales for the current marketing year totaled 406,600 metric tons, up noticeably from the previous week and the average, USDA said.

An unnamed buyer took 119,500 metric tons, Germany was in for 109,600 tons, the Netherlands bought 70,300 tons, Indonesia purchased 67,800 tons, and China took 14,800 tons.

Sales in the 2023/2024 year that starts at the beginning of September totaled 1.1 million metric tons, USDA said in its report.

3. Extreme Heat Forecast From Kansas Through Texas

Heat warnings and advisories have been issued for today in a wide stretch of land from northern Kansas through Texas to the Mexico border, and from New Mexico east through the Gulf Coast, according to maps from the National Weather Service.

In much of Kansas, heat indexes are expected to reach as high as 106° F today, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Values in central and eastern Oklahoma are forecast to top 115 degrees this afternoon.

A Red Flag warning, an indicator of tinderbox-like conditions, also will take effect today amid strong winds and low humidity. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected along with humidity as low as 20%, the agency said.

In southern Arkansas, heat indexes will rise to 112° today, the NWS said.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the agency said.