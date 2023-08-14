3 Big Things Today, August 14, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybeans were higher in overnight trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast for output and yield in a report on Friday.

Production is now estimated at 4.205 billion bushels on yield of 50.9 bushels an acre, the USDA said in its report.

That's down from the previous projection of 4.3 billion bushels on yield of 52 bushels an acre. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 4.246 billion bushels and yield of 51.3 bushels an acre.

The agency also reduced it's outlook for corn production to 15.111 billion bushels on yield of 175.1 bushels an acre, down from 15.32 billion and 177.5 bushels an acre. Analysts were expecting 15.135 billion bushels and 175.5 bushels an acre.

Still, corn prices were lower overnight.

Despite the reduction in the USDA's corn outlook, if realized the crop would still be near a record, government data show.

Wheat output, meanwhile, was pegged at 1.734 billion bushels on yield of 45.8 bushels an acre, down slightly from the July outlook for 1.739 billion and per-acre yield of 46.1 bushels.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 11 1/2¢ to $13.19 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $2 to $390.70 a short ton, while soy oil rose 0.63¢ to 60.85¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery fell 3¢ to $4.84 ¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery lost 5¢ to $6.21 ¾ a bushel while Kansas City futures declined 6 1/2¢ to $7.49 ¼ a bushel.

**

2. Investors Bearish on Corn, Cut Net-Longs in Beans

Money managers turned bearish on corn and reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices, of 33,053 futures contracts in corn in the week that ended on Aug. 8, the CFTC said in a report.

That's a shift from a net-long position of 12,675 contracts a week earlier.

Speculators reduced their bullish bets on beans to a net-62,977 futures contracts last week, down from 90,316 a week earlier and the smallest such position in almost two months, the government said.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large investment firms cut their net-long positions in hard-red winter futures to 5,163 contracts. That's down from 17,633 seven days earlier and the smallest such position since June 13.

Investors raised their net-short positions in soft-red winter futures to a net-62,145 contracts last week, up from 57,020 a week earlier. That's the largest bearish position for soft-red winter wheat since June 20, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Flooding Expected in Parts of Southern Missouri

Flash-flood warnings and flood watches have been issued for parts of southern Missouri as storms roll through the area this morning, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms will continue in the region throughout the morning before moving out before noon, the NWS said in a report.

Lightning and flooding are the main concerns associated with the storms.

Flood watches also are in effect for counties in southern Wisconsin due to excessive rainfall, the agency said.

From 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected in the area with higher amounts possible in some areas.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area, especially from late this morning through late this evening," the NWS said.