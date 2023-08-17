3 Big Things Today, August 17, 2023

1. Corn down 3¢ in overnight trade

December corn is currently down 3¢.

November soybeans are up 3¢.

CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is currently flat.

"Traders are expressing some concern about yields in areas that missed the rains last week and are now going to see a few days of above-average temperatures," says Bob Linneman, commodities broker for Kluis Commodity Advisors. "With the tight U.S. balance sheet this year in soybeans, every bushel counts."

Linneman also says there is concern about China's economy.

"Recent Chinese economic reports are raising concerns that even China can’t avoid the impact of inflation," says Linneman. "Some analysts suggest other indicators within the Chinese economy are also pointing to rough roads ahead. If the Chinese economy slows, then they will likely be more cautious buying grain."



2. Ethanol production rebounds to 3-week high

American ethanol production reached a three-week high the week that ended on August 11, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel rose to an average of 1.069 million barrels a day last week, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 1.023 million barrels a day the previous week and the highest since the week ending July 21.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, production was up to 1.012 million barrels a day from 965,000 the previous week, the agency said.

Production in all other regions was the same week-over-week. The East Coast produced 12,000 barrels a day. The Gulf Coast region produced 24,000 barrels a day. The Rocky Mountain region's production was steady at 13,000 barrels per day, and the West Coast produced 9,000 barrels per day, the government said.

Ethanol inventories, meanwhile, increased to 23.435 million barrels in the week ending August 11. That's up from 22.880 million the previous week and the highest level since April 21, the EIA said in its report.



3. Thunderstorms expected in the Midwest

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected in the Midwest today. A hazardous weather outlook is in place for many areas, warning of thunderstorms.

North central Ohio faces one of the highest chances for rain. A beach hazards statement for that area says "Widespread showers with some thunderstorms will move across the area today. Some of these storms will have the potential to produce some stronger wind gusts that could cause damage."

In south central Ohio the National Weather service is warning of fog.

"Fog is being observed across parts of south central Ohio and northeast Kentucky this morning," says National Weather Service in a special weather statement. "Most of the fog is confined to river valley locations. However, some fog is occasionally spilling into overland locations. Fog may be locally dense in spots with visibilities down to a quarter mile or less. If traveling this morning, expect rapid fluctuations in visibility. Remember to use your low beam headlights. The fog is expected to lift between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. EDT."

