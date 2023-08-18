3 Big Things Today, August 18, 2023

1. Soybeans up 12¢ overnight

In the overnight market December corn is currently up 1½¢.

November soybeans are up 12¢.

CBOT wheat is up 11¼¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢.

"Soybean futures are adding risk premium ahead of the intense heat that is hitting (and will keep hitting) the U.S.," says Bob Linneman, commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors. "With the tight U.S. balance sheet this year, any hit to yields could drastically change the supply and demand picture for soybeans in the U.S.

"Traders are still concerned that Chinese economic conditions could worsen and ultimately hurt soybean business. We should not be surprised to see China play the cancellation game when the timing is right."

Linneman says traders will be watching the weather forecast Sunday.

"The heat dome setting up across the central and southern U.S. is going to push the thermometer to triple digits in areas," he says. "If they haven’t seen a rain in a few weeks, then the chances of yield loss are high."

2. Corn export sales up week-over-week

Corn sales to overseas buyers for this current marketing year improved in the seven days that ended on August 10, while soybean export sales were down, according to data from USDA.

Exporters sold 233,500 metric tons (mt) of corn for offshore delivery for 2022/2023, up 55% from the previous week and 16% from the prior four-week average, the agency says in this week's Export Sales report.

The top three buyers were unknown destinations (100,000 mt), Mexico (81,600 mt), and Colombia (25,500 mt).

Sales for delivery in the 2023/2024 marketing year that starts on September 1 totaled 704,700 mt.

Soybean sales were down 77% week-over-week and down 42% from the average to 93,600 mt for 2022/2023, USDA says.

The top three buyers were the Netherlands (200,800 mt), Indonesia (115,400 mt), and Canada (22,500 mt).

Sales for delivery in the 2023/2024 marketing year that starts in September totaled 1,407,500 mt.

Wheat sales for the 2023/2024 marketing year that began on June 1 were down 37% from the previous week, but up 3% from the average to 359,500 mt, USDA says.

The top three buyers were Mexico (142,600 mt), unknown destinations (82,500 mt), and South Korea (25,300 mt).

3. High temperatures on the way

According to the National Weather Service, the southern half of Iowa, eastern Nebraska, eastern Kansas, all of Missouri, and a large part of Illinois are facing an excessive heat watch.

The timeframe of the watch varies by location, but generally is in effect from sometime this weekend until the early or middle part of next week.

One alert for areas in Iowa says to expect "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values nearing 105 or more."

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," says National Weather Service in the alert.

Several parts of the Plains states are under a heat advisory. Parts of North Dakota and South Dakota are to expect heat indices over 100.