3 Big Things Today, August 2, 2023

1. Wheat, Corn Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Grains futures were higher in overnight trading amid ongoing attacks on ports in Ukraine.

Russian forces, which have laid siege to Ukraine since February 2022, attacked ports and export infrastructure along the Danube River on which exporters are attempting to ship agricultural products since the Black Sea is off limits.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed ships carrying grain and other ag items out of Ukraine, ended last month without an extension after Moscow said its demands weren't being met.

Ships sailing from Ukrainian ports will be targeted, Russia said. Ukraine countered by saying any vessels from Russian ports on the Black Sea would be fair game.

Russian forces have continually attacked Ukraine's port cities along the Black Sea, destroying grain and infrastructure used for export.

Its attention has turned to export terminals along the Danube in a bid to close Ukraine off completely.

Wheat futures for September delivery jumped 9 cents to $6.61 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures added 9½ cents to $8.14 a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery gained 3¾ cents to $5.11 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery were down 9 cents to $13.32¼ a bushel. Soymeal dropped $2.90 to $398.30 a short ton, while soy oil fell 0.15 cents to 60.67 cents a pound.

2. Corn Used For Ethanol Rises Monthly, Down Year-Over-Year

Corn used to make ethanol and other fuels increased month-to-month in June, but were down year-over-year, according to data from USDA.

The amount of U.S. corn used to make fuel alcohol was reported at 441.5 million bushels during the month, up from 439 million in May, the agency said in a report.

That was, however, down from the 444.2 million bushels processed during the same month in 2022.

The bulk of the corn — 407.7 million bushels — was used in dry milling while the rest was wet-milled, USDA said.

Dried-distillers-grain production fell 6% on a monthly basis to 390,664 metric tons, while output of DDGs with solubles rose 5% to 1.79 million tons. Distillers wet grains output was down 1% to 1.3 million tons, the agency said.

Processors are expected by the government to use 5.23 billion bushels of corn to produce ethanol in the 2022/2023 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, USDA said in a report last month. Use is forecast to rise to 5.3 billion bushels in the next marketing year.

Production this year is projected at 13.73 billion bushels, while overall use is pegged at 13.73 billion, leaving ending stockpiles on Aug. 31 at 1.4 billion bushels.

In 2023/2024, however, output is expected to jump to 15.32 billion bushels, while usage will climb to 14.49 billion, leaving inventories at 2.26 billion bushels at the end of next year, the agency said.

USDA said in a separate report yesterday that processors crushed 175 million bushels of soybeans in June, down 7.4% from May but up narrowly from the same month in 2022.

3. Flood, Excessive Heat Warnings Issued in Parts of Central U.S.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of northern and central Missouri while flood watches are in effect into southern counties in the state and in southern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

In northern Missouri, thunderstorms overnight produced from 1.5 to 4 inches of rain, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Another 1 to 2.5 inches are expected in the area, the agency said.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the NWS said.

Flash flood warnings also are in effect in eastern Missouri this morning. Three inches of rain have already fallen in the region and another 2 inches are expected.

Hot weather likely will be an issue today in much of southeastern Kansas, northern Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma where excessive heat warnings will be in effect from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., the agency said.

Indexes are expected to reach as high as 115° F in some parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, the NWS said.