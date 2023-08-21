3 Big Things Today, August 21, 2023

1. Soybeans Jump, Corn Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures surged overnight and corn was higher amid extremely hot, dry weather in much of the U.S. Corn Belt.

Heat indexes are forecast to top out near 120 degrees in several areas of the Midwest today with excessive heat warnings in effect for almost the entire central U.S.

Little or no rain has fallen in parts of the Corn Belt including much of Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Extreme temperatures are expected to continue through much of this week with almost every state in the U.S. Midwest expected to reach triple digits, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its three- to seven-day outlook.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its weekly crop progress report, which has indicated recently that conditions have been improving amid ample rain in growing states.

The ProFarmer Crop Tour is set to begin this morning. Crop scouts including farmers, agribusiness professionals, media and other interested parties will head out on two routes today.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 23¢ to $13.76 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $7.50 to $396.50 a short ton, while soy oil gained 0.78¢ to 64.87¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 3 3/4¢ to $4.96 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery fell 1 1/4¢ to $6.37 ¾ a bushel while Kansas City futures declined 4 3/4¢ to $7.56 a bushel.

**

2. Speculators Raise Bearish Bets on Corn

Money managers raised their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn while turning less bullish on beans in the seven days that ended on Aug. 15, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-short position of 86,624 futures contracts in corn last week, the CFTC said in a report.

That's up from 33,053 contracts a week earlier and the largest bearish position since May 23.

Investors remained bullish on soybeans, though they reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, to a net-49,190 futures contracts from 62,977 a week earlier, the government said.

That's the smallest such position since June 6.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large investment firms were barely bullish on hard-red winter futures, reducing their net-longs to only 179 contracts last week. That's the smallest such position since May 2.

Speculators remained bearish on soft-red winter wheat, increasing their net-short positions or 74,435 futures contracts last week.

That's up from 62,145 contracts seven days earlier and the largest such position since the week that ended on June 20, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Heat Wave to Bring Indexes of Up to 120 Degrees

A heat wave is hovering over much of the U.S. Midwest today as excessive heat warnings have been issued from Minnesota to the Mexican border and from northeastern Colorado into Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire state of Iowa is under heat warnings as values are forecast to hit as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit today, the NWS said.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the agency said.

Central Illinois will hit 117 degrees this afternoon, and values in southern Missouri will range from 105 to 117 degrees, the NWS said.

Heat indexes in eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas are forecast to top out at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon, the agency said.