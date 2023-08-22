3 Big Things Today, August 22, 2023

1. Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Grains were higher in overnight trading as hot and dry weather curbs crop conditions.

Little or no rain has fallen in parts of the U.S. Corn Belt in the past week including parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

About 58% of corn was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 59% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Four percent of the crop was mature at the start of the week.

Thirty-eight percent of spring wheat earned top ratings, down from 42% the previous week, USDA said. Around 39% was harvested, up from 24% a week earlier.

The winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with 96% in the bin.

Soybeans fared better last week as 59% were still in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from the week prior, the government said.

Still, heat indexes are forecast for the rest of the week in much of the U.S. Midwest. Values will reach as high as 120° F in some areas while hovering from 105° to 115° in other growing areas.

The ProFarmer Crop Tour started yesterday and corn yield in South Dakota was estimated at 157.4 bushels an acre, up from last year's forecast for 118.5 and the three-year average of 149.7 bushels an acre. Soybean pods in a three-by-three square were seen at 1,013, up from 871.4 last year but down from the three-year average of 1,039.7.

In Ohio, corn yield is projected at 183.9 bushels an acre, up from the 2022 estimate of 174.2 bushels and the three-year average of 175.6 bushels. Soybean pods in a three-by-three area were reported at 1,252.9 versus last year's 1,131.6 and the average of 1,160.9.

Wheat futures for September delivery rose 8¾¢ to $6.34¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures added 5½¢ to $7.53¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery gained 1¾¢ to $4.84¼ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 1¾¢ to $13.60 a bushel. Soymeal added $2.20 to $398.70 a short ton, while soy oil lost 0.66¢ to 63.12¢ a pound.

2. Export Inspections of Grains Rise Week-to-Week

Grain inspections for export rose week-to-week while soybean assessments declined, according to USDA data.

Inspections of corn in the seven days that ended on Aug. 17 increased to 482,526 metric tons from 459,030 tons a week earlier, the agency said in a report. That's still well below the 821,533 tons assessed during the same week in 2022.

Wheat examinations for offshore delivery rose to 311,314 tons, up from 269,268 tons the previous week, the government said. During the same week last year, USDA inspected 594,273 tons of wheat for overseas delivery.

Soybean inspections, meanwhile, declined to 316,074 metric tons from 417,905 tons a week earlier. That's also down from the 687,047 tons assessed during the same week a year prior.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 36.2 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 53.9 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 51.5 million metric tons, down from 56 million during the same period last year, the agency said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 3.64 million metric tons, down from 4.49 million tons at the same point in 2022, USDA said in its report.

3. Heat Wave Persists in Much of U.S. Corn Belt

Hot weather will continue today from Wisconsin through southeastern Texas and from northeastern Colorado east into Ohio, according to National Weather Service maps.

Heat indexes in central and eastern Nebraska are forecast from 105° to 110° this afternoon, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, values will reach as high as 115° F.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the agency said.

Temperatures in southern Indiana will hit as high as 107° today before turning hotter and reaching 112° tomorrow and Thursday, the NWS said.