3 Big Things Today, August 23, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Decline in Overnight Trading

Soybeans were lower in overnight trading amid positive results from the ProFarmer Crop Tour that's entering its third day.

Participants on the western half of the tour including farmers, traders and others in the ag industry made their way through Nebraska where they estimated the number of soybean pods in a three-by-three area at 1,160, up from 1,064 a year earlier.

Corn yield in the state was pegged by the tour at 167.2 bushels an acre, up from the previous year's estimate for 158.5 bushels.

Still, soybean counts were down 3% from the three-year average and corn yield was down 2.8%.

The eastern leg of the tour rolled through Indiana yesterday where soybean counts were seen at 1,310 pods in a three-by-three square, up from 1,166 a year earlier and above the three-year average of 1,229 pods.

Corn yield in Indiana was pegged at 180.9 bushels an acre, up from the year-earlier projection of 177.9 bushels but 1.5% below the average for this time of year, tour results showed.

Yesterday's results follow Monday's that showed soybean counts in South Dakota were up 16% year-over-year and forecasts for corn yield jumped a whopping 33% from 2022.

Ohio pod counts from the tour were estimated to rise 11% and corn yield rose 5.6% year-over-year, according to data from the crop scouts.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 12 1/2¢ to $13.33 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal lost $2.50 to $392.50 a short ton, while soy oil declined 0.46 to 61.34¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery gained 1 1/4¢ to $4.80 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery fell 1 1/2¢ to $6.26 a bushel while Kansas City futures lost 3 1/4¢ to $7.53 ¾ a bushel.

**

2. Deere in Good Position Among Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Co. likely will enter fiscal 2024 with low dealer inventories and positive farm fundamentals are supporting those looking to buy as part of the company's early order program, analysts from Oppenheimer said in a note to clients.

The manufacturer of agriculture and construction equipment said in a recent earnings report that net sales jumped 12% year-over-year in the third quarter to $15.8 billion. Sales in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 surged 24% from the same period a year earlier.

Production ag sales in Q3 were up 12% to $6.81 billion, small agriculture and turf revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $3.74 billion, the company said. Construction and forestry sales gained 14% to $3.74 billion.

Deere said it sees sales for its production and precision ag segment up 20% in 2023 from the previous year. The small ag and turf business will be up about 5% and construction and forestry sales will rise 15% to 20%, the company said.

Oppenheimer analysts said they believe Deere is in a good spot from a technological aspect as the "leading" manufacturer of agricultural equipment in the industry.

"Its recent corporate reorganization focusing on production systems enables it to become more customer-centric, while freeing up capital to invest in value-creating technologies," the analysts said. "We believe DE has an advantage in machine connectivity. Its portfolio of machine learning capabilities provide a data advantage in developing fully autonomous solutions. We believe DE is well positioned to deliver improved mid-cycle margins through a combination of higher value capture and self-help, supporting our constructive outlook."

**

3. Extreme Heat Will Remain Through at Least Friday

Maps from the National Weather Service remain red throughout much of the U.S. Corn Belt as the heat wave continues.

Heat indexes in much of Iowa will reach as high as 111 degrees Fahrenheit today, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In northern and central Missouri, values will range from 105 to 115 degrees today, the agency said.

Extreme-heat warnings will remain in effect until at least Friday evening.

In eastern Oklahoma, meanwhile, indexes today will top 117 degrees, leaving overnight temperatures only as low as about 80 degrees, leaving little relief from the heat, the NWS said.