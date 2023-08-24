3 Big Things Today, August 24, 2023

1. Corn Lower, Soybeans Higher in Overnight Trading

Corn was lower, soybeans were higher and wheat was little changed in overnight trading.

The ProFarmer Crop Tour rolled into Iowa and Illinois where yield estimates were higher year-over-year, though signs of crop stress from hot and dry weather were evident.

Corn yield in Iowa's District 1 was forecast at 182.6 bushels an acre by tour participants, up from the 2022 estimate for 181.1 bushels. That was also little changed from the three-year average of 182.1 bushels an acre.

Soybean pods in a three-by-three square were projected at 1,137.2, up 4.4% year-over-year and ahead of the average of 1,064.1, tour data shows.

Illinois farms will produce 193.7 bushels an acre of corn, up from the previous estimate for 190.7 bushels and the three-year average of 192.1 bushels an acre.

Soybean counts in Illinois were reported at 1,270.8 pods in a three-by-three area, up 1.7% year-over-year and 0.9% from the average.

Still, soybeans were higher overnight as a heat wave that's been hovering over the Corn Belt persists. Heat indexes today are again expected to hit the triple digits with values reaching almost 120° F in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat is expected to last into the weekend on some parts of the Midwest. Little or no rain has fallen in much of the region in the past seven days, data from the NWS shows, worsening prospects for crops that have already been suffering from extreme temperatures for several days.

Corn futures for December delivery fell 2¾¢ to $4.87¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for September delivery were down ¼¢ to $6.39½ a bushel while Kansas City futures lost 1¢ to $7.62¾ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery gained 5¼¢ to $13.65¾ a bushel. Soymeal added $5.40 to $406.40 a short ton, while soy oil declined 0.64¢ to 62.33¢ a pound.

2. Ethanol Output, Inventories Decline Week-to-Week

Ethanol output in the seven days that ended on Aug. 18 declined while inventories dropped to the lowest in six weeks, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel dropped to an average of 1.048 million barrels, down from 1.069 million a week earlier, the EIA said in a report.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output averaged 992,000 barrels a day. That's down from 1.012 million a week earlier.

Gulf Coast production was down to 21,000 barrels from 24,000 a week earlier.

East Coast output was unchanged week-to-week at 12,000 barrels a day and Rocky Mountain production was steady at 13,000 barrels, the agency said.

West Coast production was the only gainer for the week, rising to an average of 10,000 barrels a day from 9,000, the government said.

Ethanol stockpiles, meanwhile, dropped to 22.79 million barrels in the week that ended on Aug. 18. That's down from 23.435 million a week earlier and the lowest level since July 7, the EIA said in its report.

3. Heat Wave Continues in Much of the U.S. Midwest

Extreme heat indexes are again expected today in a wide chunk of land stretching from central Nebraska south into southern Texas and east into Ohio, according to National Weather Service maps.

In southern Wisconsin, values are forecast to range from 110° to 117° F this afternoon, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In central Indiana, indexes will reach as high as 113°.

Those working outside in the heat should wear loose clothing and know the signs of heat-related illnesses, the agency said. If possible, work in the early mornings or evenings to avoid the heat of the day.

In southern Missouri, indexes will hit 115° today and as high as 110° tomorrow, the NWS said.

