3 Big Things Today, August 25, 2023

1. Soybeans higher, corn lower in overnight trading

Soybean futures were higher while corn was lower in overnight trading amid mixed results from day four of the ProFarmer Crop Tour.

Soybean pods in a three-by-three square in parts of Iowa were estimated at 1,190.4 versus the year-earlier forecast for 1,174.4, data from the tour show. That's also up 0.9% from the three-year average.

In Minnesota, meanwhile, pod counts were reported at 984.4 in a three-by-three area, down almost 11% year-over-year and 8.1% from the average.

Hot, dry weather has hurt crops in the region, tour participants said.

Corn yield in Iowa was seen at 182.8 bushels an acre, down from the year-earlier estimate for 183.8 bushels and the three-year average of 184.1 bushels an acre.

Minnesota corn will yield 181.3 bushels an acre, the tour estimated, down almost 5% from the 2022 forecast and 3.4% from the average.

Extremely hot weather will continue as heat indexes will reach the triple digits in much of the eastern Corn Belt today.

Soybeans for November delivery gained 7½¢ to $13.79¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal fell $1 to $411.30 a short ton, while soy oil added 0.87¢ to 63.05¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery fell 2¢ to $4.86¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery were up 3¢ to $6.34 ¾ a bushel while Kansas City futures gained 6¼¢ to $7.68¾ a bushel.

2. Export sales mixed as marketing year nears end

Export sales of corn and beans were mixed week-to-week as the end of the marketing year nears and focus shifts to the 2023/2024 season.

Corn sales for the year that ends on Aug. 31 fell to 22,700 metric tons from 233,500 tons a week earlier, USDA said in a report.

Sales of new-crop corn were still down to 673,500 metric tons from 704,700 tons a week earlier, the agency said.

Mexico was the big buyer at 351,400 metric tons, followed by an unnamed country at 128,000 tons, Colombia at 120,000 tons, Egypt at 30,000 tons, and Canada at 21,900 tons.

Soybean sales for the current marketing year that ends in about a week were reported at 364,900 metric tons versus 93,600 tons a week earlier.

Sales for 2023/2024, however, totaled 1.22 million metric tons, down from 1.41 million tons the previous week, USDA said.

An unknown country took 557,200 metric tons, China was in for 415,000 tons, Mexico bought 177,500 tons, Taiwan purchased 25,100 tons, and Canada took 19,500 tons from U.S. supplies.

Wheat sales for the week through Aug. 17 came in at 406,000 metric tons, up 13% from the previous week and 3% from the prior four-week average, the agency said.

Chile bought 94,300 tons, South Korea was in for 90,100 tons, the Philippines took 71,500 tons, Mexico purchased 52,900 tons, and Yemen bought 50,000 tons. The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled cargoes of 76,000 tons, USDA said in its report.

3. Heat indexes may hit 120° in parts of Missouri

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect from southeastern Nebraska to the Gulf Coast and east into Ohio for yet another day, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat indexes in southern Iowa will range from 105° to 110° this afternoon, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In central Missouri, indexes will reach as high as 120° today.

"A historic heat wave continues, due to the combination of extreme heat and humidity over a period of multiple days," the NWS said. "Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly during long-duration events such as these."

In northeastern Colorado and western Kansas, thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and likely will continue through much of the night. The weather Friday may turn severe with large hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph possible, the agency said.