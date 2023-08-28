3 Big Things Today, August 28, 2023

1. Soybean, Corn Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean and corn futures were higher in overnight trading after the ProFarmer Crop Tour forecasts for production came in lower than the U.S. Department of Agriculture's August projections.

Tour participants including farmers, analysts, members of the media and others involved in agriculture said they expect soybean output of 4.11 billion bushels on yield of 49.7 bushels an acre.

Corn production is pegged at 14.96 billion bushels on yield of 172 bushels an acre.

The USDA earlier this month had forecast soybean production at 4.205 billion bushels on yield of 50.9 bushels an acre.

Corn output was seen at 15.111 billion bushels on yield of 175.1 bushels an acre.

Hot, dry weather likely curbed production of both soybeans and corn, tour participants said.

Wheat futures, meanwhile, were lower overnight after a second ship sailed from the Ukrainian port of Odesa, despite threats from Russia saying they would attack vessels leaving the country through the Black Sea.

U.S. officials see a path for shipments of grain from Ukraine to continue, and want export averages to again match those seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters reported, citing an interview with James O'Brien, the head of the U.S. Department of State's Office of Sanctions Coordination.

Russia in mid-July exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allowed ships to sail from ports in Ukraine without fear of being attacked. Moscow had claimed western countries were not living up to their end of the agreement.

Soybeans for November delivery gained 12 1/2¢ to $14.00 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal rose $3.80 to $418.80 a short ton, while soy oil lost 0.17¢ to 63.19¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery added 4 1/4¢ to $4.92 ¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery were down 4 3/4¢ to $6.17 a bushel while Kansas City futures dropped 10 3/4¢ to $7.53 ¾ a bushel.

2. Speculators Raise Bearish Bets on Corn

Money managers raised their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn while increasing their bullish bets on beans, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-short position of 121,612 futures contracts in corn in the seven days that ended on Aug. 22, the CFTC said in a report. That's up from 86,624 contracts a week earlier.

In soybeans, speculators raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, to 54,283 futures contracts last week, up from 49,190 seven days earlier.

Hedge funds and other large investment firms turned bearish on hard-red winter wheat futures, holding a net-short position of 6,245 contracts, the government said.

That's a shift from the net-long position of 179 contracts a week earlier.

Speculators raised their net-shorts in soft-red winter futures to 80,007 contracts from 74,435 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Light Storms Expected in Parts of Minnesota, Iowa

Weather maps are relatively quiet this morning after the heat wave that baked much of the central U.S. last week moved out.

Non-severe storms are possible today in parts of southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

In western and north-central Nebraska, scattered rain and "weak" storms are expect this morning and afternoon, and the threat of any severe weather will remain low, the NWS said.

While the heat has moved out of the central Corn Belt, parts of Oklahoma will likely see triple digits by the end of the week. Extreme fire weather is possible due to the high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, the agency said.