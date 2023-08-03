3 Big Things Today, August 3, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were higher overnight as Russia continues to hammer export infrastructure in Ukraine.

Drone attacks reportedly damaged buildings along the Danube River from which Ukrainian exporters are attempting to ship agricultural products, according to media reports.

About 40,000 metric tons of grain were damaged in the most-recent strikes, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on Facebook. The grain was destined for African countries, China, and Israel, he said.

The port in Ismail saw the most destruction and a naval station was damaged, he said.

Shipping through the Black Sea is off limits after the agreement that allowed safe passage of cargo ships carrying agricultural products ended last month. Moscow halted the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, saying its demands were not being met.

Russian forces have attacked port cities along the Black Sea and have said any ships moving out of Ukraine will be considered hostile. Ukraine responded by saying it would target ships sailing from Russian ports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly spoke on the phone about the initiative and other options, Reuters reported, citing the Kremlin.

Wheat futures for September delivery rose 4½ cents to $6.44½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures added 2½ cents to $7.89½ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery gained ½ a cent to $5.01 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery were up 8 cents to $13.29¼ a bushel. Soymeal gained $5.20 to $397.40 a short ton, while soy oil fell 0.29 cents to 60.42 cents a pound.

2. Ethanol Production, Stockpiles Drop To Lowest in Three Weeks

Ethanol output and inventories each plunged to three-week lows in the seven days that ended on July 28, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel dropped to an average of 1.067 million barrels a day last week, the EIA said in a report. That's down from 1.094 million barrels the previous week and the lowest level since July 7.

In the Midwest, by far the largest producing region, output was down to 1.005 million barrels per day, on average, from 1.02 million a week earlier, the agency said. That's also the lowest in three weeks.

West Coast production was closer to normal levels at 13,000 barrels per day from the previous week's 25,000 barrels, which was the highest total on record for the area, government data shows.

That was the entirety of the losses for the week as the other three regions were unchanged.

Gulf Coast output was steady at 23,000 barrels a day, on average.

Rocky Mountain output remained at 14,000 barrels a day for the fourth consecutive week and East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels.

Ethanol inventories in the week through July 28 dropped to 22.86 million barrels from 23.228 million a week earlier. That's the lowest level since July 7, the EIA said in its report.

3. Flood Watches Issued in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

Flood watches have been issued for a large chunk of land including much of northern Wyoming, southeastern Montana, and the western half of South Dakota, according to National Weather Service maps.

The watch in western South Dakota will take effect around noon today and remain in place until Saturday afternoon, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall across the area through the weekend, especially Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday afternoon and evening," the agency said.

As much as 4 inches of rain are possible in a short amount of time, the NWS said.

"Runoff from this heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding," the agency said.

Rainfall is possible tomorrow afternoon through the weekend in parts of central Iowa. Severe weather isn't expected Friday but storms may rumble through the area Saturday afternoon and night.