3 Big Things Today, August 30, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Higher Overnight

Grain and soybean futures rose overnight amid increased tensions in the Black Sea region.

Russia, which has launched attacks on Ukraine since February 2022, said it destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying as many as 50 special forces members.

Moscow said in a statement the boats were carrying landing parties when they were destroyed. Russia also claimed to have repelled a drone attack near ports in Crimea.

Ukraine reportedly launched drone attacks in several regions of Russia, leading to shutdowns at airports in and around Moscow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit the resort town of Sochi, the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss reopening the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

A date for the meeting hasn't yet been announced. Two ships have sailed from Ukrainian ports despite threats from Russia that any vessels moving out of the area may be targeted.

Russia backed out of the initiative in mid-July, claiming the United Nations and western countries weren't living up to their end of the agreement.

Wheat futures for December delivery rose 6¼¢ to $6.06¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures added 2¢ to $7.31¼ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery gained 4¢ to $4.90¾ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery added 6½¢ to $13.92 ½ a bushel. Soymeal rose $2.30 to $414.20 a short ton, while soy oil gained 0.52¢ to 63.85¢ a pound.

2. North Dakota Wheat Harvest Slowed by Rain

Rainfall slowed the wheat harvest in North Dakota, the biggest grower of spring varieties in the U.S., in the seven days that ended yesterday, according to a report from the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

About 54% of the spring-wheat crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 39% a week earlier but still well behind the prior five-year average of 63%, the Ag Department said in a report this week. In North Dakota, 38% was collected versus 24% a week earlier and the average of 56% for this time of year.

The precipitation was mostly in northern counties, slowing collection of the grain, the commission said.

"A bigger issue this past week was high humidity levels, heavy fog and thick morning dew," the group said. "These conditions made for very short harvest days and made harvesting impossible on some days."

Warmer temperatures and fewer chances of rain are expected in the coming week, which likely will help accelerate harvest, the report said.

About 37% of U.S. spring wheat was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, down from 38% a week earlier, USDA said. At this point last year, 68% of the crop earned top ratings.

Durum collection also was behind due to rainfall, high humidity and excessive dew in the mornings, the commission said. About 26% of North Dakota's durum wheat was harvested as of Sunday, up from 15% a week earlier but behind the normal 45% for this time of year.

Yields so far have varied from below to above average, and quality appears "good with no major issues reported," the report said.

3. Hurricane Idalia Strengthens Before Hitting Florida

Hurricane Idalia has intensified and is now a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds of about 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Storm surge, extreme wind, tornado, and hurricane warnings are all in effect for much of the Florida Gulf Coast this morning as the storm heads for land, National Weather Service data show.

Some areas of Florida will see storm surges of 7 to 11 feet, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Flooding is expected to last through tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts are forecast from 3 to 6 inches in affected areas.

Much of Nebraska is under an air-quality alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, the agency said.

People with health problems or sensitive groups such as older adults, children, and those with lung or heart issues are most susceptible to poor air quality, the NWS said.