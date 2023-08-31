3 Big Things Today, August 31, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Decline in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid optimism that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that had allowed shipments of agricultural products out of Ukraine, will be renewed.

Corn and beans were little changed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in Moscow for high-level talks with his Russian counterpart, according to media reports. The initiative is reportedly the top talking point between the ministers.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, will reportedly meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi to discuss the grain deal, though a date for a meeting hasn't yet been set.

Russia in mid-July exited the deal that allowed safe passage of vessels carrying grain and other agriculture items from Ukrainian ports, saying western country hadn't lived up to their end of the bargain. Moscow said any ships sailing from Ukraine may be targeted.

Still, two vessels have left ports in Ukraine without incident.

Resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was originally brokered in July 2022, would increase global supplies of grains and oilseeds.

Wheat futures for December delivery dropped 7¾¢ to $5.99¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures lost 10½¢ to $7.21¼ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery rose ½¢ to $4.81 ¼ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery gained ½¢ to $13.87¼ a bushel. Soymeal fell $1.60 to $408.60 a short ton, while soy oil rose 0.52¢ to 63.15¢ a pound.

2. Ethanol Production Falls to Lowest in Three Months

Ethanol output dropped to a three-month low while inventories fell to the lowest since November, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel dropped to an average of 1.007 million barrels a day in the week that ended on Aug. 25, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 1.048 million barrels, on average, the previous week and the lowest since May 26.

In the Midwest, by far the largest producing region, output fell to 952,000 barrels a day from 992,000 barrels the previous week.

Rocky Mountain production declined to an average of 11,000 barrels from 13,000 a week earlier, the agency said.

That was the entirety of the losses, however, as West Coast output was unchanged week-to-week at 10,000 barrels a day.

East Coast output rose to 13,000 barrels a day from 12,000, and Gulf Coast production was up to 22,000 barrels a day, on average, from 21,000 a week earlier, the government said.

Ethanol inventories in the week through Aug. 25 dropped to 21.609 barrels, down from 22.79 million a week earlier. That's the lowest level for stockpiles since the seven days that ended on Nov. 11, the EIA said in its report.

3. Dry Weather Forecast For Parts of Western Kansas

Extremely dry weather is creating tinderbox-like conditions in parts of western Kansas and eastern Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather watch has been issued starting tomorrow afternoon amid increasingly ripe conditions for wildfires, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Fire weather watches have been issued through early next week.

At this point, the agency said, it's not quite certain how long the dry weather will last.

Air quality alerts are in effect in much of eastern Nebraska due to Canadian wildfires, the NWS said. People who are at-risk including the elderly and children likely will be more susceptible to illness from the smoke, the agency said.