3 Big Things Today, August 4, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Soybean and grain futures jumped in overnight trading on sales of U.S. agricultural products to overseas buyers and concerns about crops in the southern Midwest.

Exporters sold 134,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year that starts on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Sales of an additional 132,000 tons of U.S. beans to China and 183,300 tons of soybean cake and meal to the Philippines were announced on Monday.

Ongoing extreme heat in parts of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas also have traders concerned. Missouri has the worst corn in the country with 44% in poor or very poor shape, according to data from the USDA.

Forty-eight of Missouri's 114 counties have disaster designations from the USDA.



About 55% of the total U.S. corn crop was in good or excellent shape as of Sunday, down from 57% a week earlier, the government said in a report this week.

Fifty-two percent of U.S. soybeans earned top ratings at the start of the week, down from 54% seven days earlier.

Still, rainfall in parts of Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota into next week is expected to improve soil moisture for corn and soybeans, Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar, said in a note to clients.

Grain futures also rose in overnight trading as Russia continues to bomb ports and destroy infrastructure along the Danube River in Ukraine. Buildings and other structures were destroyed in the bombings as Ukraine attempts to export ag products by waterways other than the Black Sea, where shipping lanes are closed due to the threat of attacks on any vessels sailing out of Ukrainian ports.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 14 1/4¢ to $13.39 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal gained $1.50 to $400 a short ton, while soy oil added 1¢ to 61.04¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery surged 11 3/4¢ to $5.05 ¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery rose 18¢ to $6.45 a bushel while Kansas City futures added 10 3/4¢ to $7.78 ¼ a bushel.

**

2. Corn, Bean Export Sales Decline, Wheat Sales Up

Sales of corn and beans to overseas buyers dropped week-to-week while wheat sales improved, according to data from the USDA.

Export sales of corn were reported at 107,500 metric tons in the seven days that ended on July 27, the agency said in a report.

That's down 66% from both the previous week and the prior four-week average.

Japan was the big buyer at 140,000 metric tons, followed by Egypt at 38,000 tons and Jamaica at 19,600 tons. Mexico purchased 17,600 tons and Nicaragua bought 15,600 tons.

The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled orders for 106,700 metric tons and Canada nixed shipments of 21,000 tons, the USDA said.

For the 2023-2024 marketing year that starts on Sept. 1, sales came in at 348,900 metric tons.

Corn exports for the week totaled 626,200 tons, up 52% from the previous week.

Soybean sales dropped to 90,600 metric tons, down 54% week-to-week and 16% from the average, the USDA said.

The Netherlands took 56,500 metric tons, Mexico bought 23,500 tons, Indonesia was in for 13,800 tons, Spain purchased 5,500 tons and China took 4,900 tons from U.S. supplies.

Japan canceled shipments of 21,700 tons.

Sales of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year came in at 2.63 million metric tons.

Exports of soybeans last week totaled 344,900 tons, the agency said.

Wheat sales, meanwhile, jumped 81% week-to-week and 40% from the prior four-week average to 421,300 metric tons, the government said.

China bought 138,500 tons, Mexico purchased 125,100 tons, the Philippines took 120,900 tons, Taiwan was in for 108,300 tons and Panama purchased 41,600 tons. An unnamed buyer canceled orders for 116,000 metric tons and South Korea and Nigeria each nixed cargoes of 24,000 tons.

Exports for the week were up 28% to 507,400 metric tons, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Storms Expected in Parts of Iowa, Southern Midwest Remains Hot

Non-severe storms are forecast for central Iowa today along with periodic showers throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the storms may turn severe Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, mostly across western Iowa, the NWS said in a report early this morning. The main risks associated with the storms are hail the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour.

A tornado cannot be ruled out, the agency said.

The heat wave in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana will continue as heat advisories and extreme-heat warnings remain in effect.

In southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri, heat indexes are expected to top 113 degrees Fahrenheit today.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.