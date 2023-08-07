3 Big Things Today, August 7, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Lower, Wheat Higher Overnight

Soybeans plunged in overnight trading amid calls for cool, wet weather in much of the U.S. Corn Belt this week, while grains were buoyed by concerns about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rain is forecast for several areas of the U.S. Corn Belt this week, according to weather maps.

Precipitation is expected in much of South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, among other states, in the next three days, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The heaviest rain in the next 72 hours is projected to fall in eastern Missouri, southern Illinois, and southern Indiana, the agency said.

Rain fell in several states over the weekend, boosting crop prospects.

Above-normal precipitation is forecast in the NOAA's eight- to 14-day outlook in much of the Midwest, though much of Nebraska and western Iowa are expected to see near-normal rainfall.

In the Black Sea region, however, tensions continue to ramp up as the war between Russia and Ukraine, both major shippers of wheat, corn, and other agricultural products.

The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was closed temporarily after a drone attack allegedly damaged a naval vessel over the weekend.

Ukrainian officials said they launched the attack on the port city from which grain and oil are exported, further raising concerns about shipments of agricultural products out of the Black Sea.

Russia exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month, saying its demands weren't being met, and said vessels sailing from Ukrainian ports would be subject to attacks. Ukraine countered by saying Russian vessels in the area would be fair game.

Russian forces bombed ports and destroyed infrastructure along the Danube River in Ukraine, where exporters are attempting to ship agricultural and other products. Several buildings and other structures were destroyed in the bombings, according to several media reports.

Soybeans for November delivery dropped 24¼ cents to $13.09 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal lost $6 to $391.70 a short ton, while soy oil fell 0.83 cents to 60.69 cents a pound.

Wheat futures for September delivery jumped 12¾ cents to $6.45¾ a bushel while Kansas City futures added 11¼ cents to $7.63¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery were down 1 cent to $4.94¾ a bushel.

2. Investors Curb Bullish Bets on Corn, Beans

Speculators reduced their net-long positions — bets on higher prices — in corn and beans in the seven days that ended on Aug. 1, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-12,675 futures contracts in corn, down from 25,054 a week earlier, the CFTC said in a report.

Money managers have bounced from being bullish to bearish on corn in the past couple of months due to geopolitical uncertainties in the Black Sea region and on uncertain weather affecting crops globally.

Hedge funds and other large investors also reduced their bullish bets on beans to 90,316 futures contracts from 111,784 a week earlier. That marks the smallest such position in three weeks.

In wheat, speculators reduce their net-longs in hard red winter futures to 17,633 contracts from 23,446 a week earlier, the government said.

Investors increased their net-short positions — bets on lower prices — in soft red winter futures to 57,020 contracts last week, up from 42,109 contracts seven days earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Heavy Rainfall Expected in Parts of Northern Illinois

Flood watches and hazardous weather outlooks have been issued for parts of northern Illinois and Indiana as scattered storms roll through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours may lead to flooding in areas along waterways, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Scattered showers will continue across central Illinois through the morning along with isolated thunderstorms," the agency said. "Severe storms are not expected but locally heavy rain in excess of an inch per hour is possible in the strongest storms."

In southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri, downpours will be brief but heavy this morning and afternoon, the NWS said.

More storms are possible in the area each day this week.

"Multiple rounds of severe weather with damaging winds are possible" every day this week, the NWS said. "Heavy rain and flash flooding are also serious concerns."