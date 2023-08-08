3 Big Things Today, August 8, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybean and corn futures were lower in overnight trading as rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest boosts crop prospects.

Wheat also declined overnight.

About 54% of soybeans were in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 52% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Sixty-six percent of the crop was setting pods, up from 50% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 63%, and 90% was blooming versus 83% the previous week and the normal 87% for this time of year, the USDA said.

Some 57% of U.S. corn earned top ratings at the start of the week, up from 55% seven days earlier, the agency said.

Eight percent was dented, on par with the average, and 47% was in the dough stage, up from 29% last week and the 46% average. About 93% was silking, up from 84% and 91%, respectively.

Spring wheat, meanwhile, was 41% good or excellent as of Sunday, down from 42% a week earlier, the government said. Eleven percent of the crop was harvested, compared with 2% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 14%.

The winter-wheat harvest rolls on with 87% in the bin, up from 80% a week earlier but behind the normal 88% for this time of the year.

Rain is expected in the next 72 hours in much of the U.S. Corn Belt as precipitation is expected in a wide stretch of land that includes Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, western Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Storms also are expected to continue in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, among other states, the NOAA said.

Soybeans for November delivery dropped 11 3/4¢ to $12.90 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal lost $1.40 to $390.20 a short ton, while soy oil fell 0.89¢ to 58.96¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery were down 3 3/4¢ to $4.92 a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery lost 9¢ to $6.48 1/2 a bushel while Kansas City futures fell 5¢ to $7.64 ¾ a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Grain, Soybean Export Inspections Fall

Inspections of grains and beans for overseas delivery declined week-to-week, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on Aug. 3 fell to 376,623 metric tons, the agency said.

That's down from 538,220 tons a week earlier and the 555,620 tons assessed during the same week last year.

The government examined 275,067 metric tons of wheat last week, down 53% from the prior seven-day period and 57% from the same point in 2022.

Soybean inspections dropped to 281,857 metric tons from 334,121 a week earlier and well below the 871,345 tons assessed during the same week a year earlier, the agency said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has inspected 35.2 million metric tons of corn for export. That's down from the 52.5 million tons assessed during the same period last year.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 50.8 million metric tons versus the 54.6 million tons examined at this point a year ago.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 3.02 million metric tons, down from the 3.51 million tons inspected in the same timeframe in 2022, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Storms Likely to Lead to Flooding in Parts of Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms and flash-flood warnings are in effect for much of southeastern Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 2 and 4 inches of precipitation fell through the overnight hours with another inch or 2 on the way, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the agency said.

Flood watches also have been issued for counties in northwestern Kansas this morning as heavy rain is expected in the area.

The watches will go into effect this evening and last through late tonight.

"Heavy rainfall received over northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska in the last 24 hours, combined with the potential for localized 1 to 3 inches of rain in thunderstorms later today into tonight, could cause flash flooding," the NWS said.