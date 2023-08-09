3 Big Things Today, August 9, 2023

1. Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybeans were higher, wheat was lower, and corn was little changed in overnight trading as speculators square positions ahead of key government reports.

Investors who were short the market, or had bet on lower prices, likely bought back soybean contracts and closed their positions ahead of Friday's supply and demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fundamentally, recent rainfall has given a boost to crop prospects, which has kept a lid on price gains.

Showers this week have favored parts of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and northern Kentucky, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

Precipitation is expected today in the central and southwestern Corn Belt, he said. Southeastern and northeastern areas of the Midwest will see rain tomorrow, as will north-central areas on Friday.

"Rains should further improve corn and soybean conditions, especially in northwestern and southern areas," Keeney said.

About 54% of soybeans were in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 52% a week earlier, USDA said in a report on Monday. Some 57% of U.S. corn earned top ratings at the start of the week, up from 55% seven days earlier, the agency said.

Wheat futures were lower overnight as the spring and winter harvests in the U.S. roll on.

Eleven percent of the spring wheat crop was harvested as of Sunday, compared with 2% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 14%. About 87% of winter wheat was in the bin, up from 80% seven days prior, though that's just behind the average of 88% for this time of year.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 9¼ cents to $13.15¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $2.10 to $396.10 a short ton, while soy oil rose 0.39 cents to 60.24 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery were up half of a cent to $4.99¼ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery lost 10¾ cents to $6.45½ a bushel while Kansas City futures fell 4¾ cents to $7.65¾ a bushel.

2. Chinese Ag Imports Rise in First Half of 2023

Chinese imports of agricultural products increased in the first six months of the year versus the same timeframe in 2022 as soybean purchases surged.

The value of agricultural imports in the first half of 2023 rose 8.3% compared with the same period last year, USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) said in a recent report. Exports were relatively flat.

Soybean imports jumped 11% to a value of $30 billion, while volume surged 14% to 52.6 million metric tons.

Purchases of grain imports were up 7% year-over-year to $45.4 billion as volume gained 4.5% to 83.4 million metric tons, the agency said.

Edible vegetable oils saw the biggest percentage increase as the value of imports rose 139% to $5.3 billion and volume was up 79% to 4.5 million metric tons, USDA said.

Chinese soybean imports from the U.S. gained 12% year-on-year to almost 20 million metric tons.

"Higher imports were also buoyed by lower prices for soybeans and palm oil, which facilitated higher inclusion rates in the animal feed and food processing sectors, respectively," the FAS said.

The growing season in China has been challenging due to hot weather and flooding, the agency said. Rain in wheat-growing areas and drought in southwestern areas have hurt yield and crop quality.

China's summer grain production fell 0.9% from a year earlier.

USDA now expects Chinese wheat imports to reach a record high, the report said.

3. Severe Weather Forecast For Parts of Iowa, Illinois

Storms are expected in parts of Iowa and Illinois today with some becoming severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Some flash flooding may occur as heavy rain falls in area, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Strong wind gusts and lightning are of concern.

Flooding is expected in parts of southern Illinois as another round of thunderstorms are forecast for later today and tonight, the agency said.

"The main hazards will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding and lightning," the NWS said. "Large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out."

Storms may hang around tomorrow and return over the weekend when heavy rain and lightning are expected.

In central Kansas, some small hail and gusty winds are expected along with heavy rainfall that could flood some low-lying areas.

It's going to get hot in southeastern Kansas as heat indexes are projected to reach 105° F on Friday and Saturday, the NWS said.