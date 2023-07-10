3 Big Things Today, July 10, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Jump in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures surged in overnight trading as investors who'd bet on lower prices bought back their contracts and booked profits after last week's decline, and on concerns about U.S. production.

Producers planted 83.5 million acres with soybeans this year, down 5% from a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast in a recent report. That's well below the 87.5 million projected in the agency's prospective plantings outlook at the end of March.

The lack of precipitation in U.S. growing areas also is a concern.

About 87% of Iowa was seeing drought conditions as of July 6, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and while that's down from 89% a week earlier, it's still up from 32% three months ago.

Almost 85% of Illinois was suffering from drought, down from 93% the previous week but up from zero percent three months prior, the monitor said.

Little or no rain has fallen from northern Minnesota straight south into Iowa and Missouri in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Precipitation isn't expected in much of Iowa until later this week when chances are still slim that any rain will fall.

Soybeans jumped 21 1/4¢ to $13.39 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soy meal added $4.40 to $390.70 a short ton and soyoil rose 1.41¢ to 59.74¢ a pound.

Corn futures gained 5 1/2¢ to $5 a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery rose 4¢ to $6.53 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 2¢ to $8.20 ¼ a bushel.

2. Speculators Turn Bearish on Corn, Reduce Bullish Bets on Beans

Investors returned to a bearish stance in corn last week while reducing their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, on beans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices, of a net-7,359 corn futures in the week that ended on July 3, the CFTC said in a report.

That's a shift from a net-long position of 66,761 futures contracts the previous week and the first bearish position they held in a month.

Money managers reduced their bullish bets on beans last week to 90,193 futures contracts from 99,063 contracts the week prior, the government said.

In wheat, meanwhile, speculators held a net-long position of 14,502 contracts in hard-red winter futures, up from 13,047 a week earlier, the agency said. That's the biggest bullish position since May 16.

Still, investors raised their net-short positions in soft-red winter futures to 103,132 contracts, up from 93,904 the previous week, the CFTC said in its report. The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Flooding Forecast For Oklahoma, Texas Panhandles

Flood advisories have been issued for counties in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles this morning as strong storms are forecast for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to start at about 3 p.m. in the area and last until midnight. Winds up to 75 miles an hour are predicted along with heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Hail the size of golf balls are possible.

More storms are expected to kick off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the agency said.

Hot weather is expected in parts of northern Missouri and eastern Kansas this week. Heat index values will rise to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and up to 110 on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Storms will accompany the heat, however, as severe weather is forecast for tomorrow night into Wednesday in northern Missouri, the agency said.

"Damaging wind and hail are the most likely hazards," the NWS said.