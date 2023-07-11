3 Big Things Today, July 11, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean and grain futures rose in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday's supply and demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, and crop production reports tomorrow.

Analysts are expecting the government to lower its outlook for soybean production. Late last month the agency forecast area planted with beans at 83.5 million acres, down 5% from the previous year and well below the March projection of 87.5 million.

Corn output is more of a question as yields likely will be seen lower but the planted acres report on June 30 showed area at 94.1 million acres, up 6% year-over-year and ahead of the 92 million forecast in March.

Crop conditions, meanwhile, showed improvement week-to-week as 51% of soybeans were rated good or excellent as of Sunday, up from 50% seven days earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report.

Ten percent of the crop was setting pods, up from 4% a week earlier, and 39% was blooming, up from 24%, the USDA said.

About 55% of corn earned top ratings, up from 51% a week earlier. Three percent of the crop was in the dough stage, and 22% was silking, up from 8% seven days earlier, the agency said.

Spring wheat ratings also improved, rising to 47% from 46% a week earlier. Some 72% was headed as of Sunday, up week-over-week from 51%.

Forty percent of the winter-wheat crop was in good or excellent condition, unchanged from the week prior, the government said.

About 46% of the winter crop was harvested at the start of the week, up from 37% seven days earlier but well behind the prior five-year average of 59%, the USDA said.

Soybeans jumped 14¢ to $13.59 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $6.90 to $395.80 a short ton and soy oil fell 0.5¢ to 60.31¢ a pound.

Corn futures gained 5 1/2¢ to $5.05 a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery rose 14¢ to $6.60 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 14 1/4¢ to $8.25 ½ a bushel.

**

2. Export Inspections of Corn, Beans Down Week-to-Week

Inspections of corn and beans for overseas delivery declined week-to-week while wheat assessments improved, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on July 6 dropped to 341,024 metric tons from 675,889 tons the previous week, the agency said in a report.

That's also well below the 934,900 tons examined for export during the same week a year earlier.

Soybean assessments last week were reported at 238,234 metric tons, down 9.2% week-to-week and down from the 360,216 tons inspected at the same point last year, the government said.

Wheat inspections, meanwhile, rose to 419,135 metric tons, up from 342,175 tons a week earlier and above the 310,002 tons examined at the same time in 2022.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has inspected 33.5 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery, the USDA said.

That's down from 49.2 million metric tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 49.7 million metric tons, down from 52.2 million tons in the same period last year, the agency said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 1.52 million metric tons, down from 1.92 million at this point in 2022, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Flash Floods, Severe Weather Rolling Through Oklahoma

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for west-central Oklahoma as storms roll through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are moving through the area at about 30 miles an hour bringing 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding," the agency said.

As much as 3 inches of rain had already fallen by about 5 a.m. and another 2 inches are possible. Flooding is already occurring.

Thunderstorms also are possible in parts of much of Iowa tonight with strong winds, hail and potentially tornadoes in the forecast, the NWS said.

Severe weather is expected to continue into tomorrow in parts of central Iowa.