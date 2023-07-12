3 Big Things Today, July 12, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Jump in Overnight Trading

Soybeans surged in overnight trading ahead of today's supply and demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agency is scheduled to release its crop production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, reports at noon in Washington.

The USDA likely will forecast soybean output in the 2023-2024 marketing year at 4.253 billion bushels on yield of 51.4 bushels an acre, according to a Reuters poll. That would be down from a June outlook for 4.51 billion bushels on yield of 52 bushels an acre.

Area planted with soybeans was pegged by the government at the end of last month at 83.5 million acres, down from the March outlook for 87.5 million. The decline in both the yield and acreage projections likely will lead to the lower production forecast.

The agency probably will reduce its production outlook for corn as well, but only slightly, according to the Reuters poll.

Output is forecast by analysts at 15.234 billion bushels on yield of 176.6 bushels an acre, the survey said, down from the USDA's June projection of 15.265 billion on yield of 181.5 bushels an acre.

Despite the decrease in the government's yield outlook month-to-month, the agency at the end of June pegged corn sowing at 94.1 million acres, well above the March view for 92 million.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 15 1/4¢ to $13.75 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $2.60 to $401.70 a short ton and soy oil gained 0.88¢ to 60.81¢ a pound.

Corn futures rose 2 1/2¢ to $5.03 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery fell 5 1/4¢ to $6.55 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 2 1/4¢ to $8.19 ¼ a bushel.

**

2. Winter-Wheat Production Forecast Seen Slightly Higher

Winter-wheat output likely will be forecast modestly higher month-to-month in today's reports from the USDA, according to a survey from Reuters.

The agency's outlook for production of winter varieties in the U.S. likely will come in at 1.683 billion bushels, the poll said, up from the June projection for 1.665 billion.

The USDA will release its first wheat-by-class projections for the 2023-2024 marketing year in today's report.

All-wheat output for the current marketing year that started on June 1 probably will be pegged at 1.683 billion bushels, up from the previous month's forecast for 1.665 billion.

Hard-red winter production is seen by analysts in the survey at 532 million bushels, which would be up from the June outlook for 525 million, and soft-red winter output likely will be projected at 407 million bushels, the poll said, up from 402 million.

White winter wheat output likely will be seen at 207 million bushels, down narrowly from June's 209 million.

The USDA likely will forecast spring and durum output at a combined 537 million bushels -- 477 million of which would be other spring wheat, the Reuters survey said.

Growers in the 2022-2023 marketing year produced a combined 510 million bushels of spring and durum wheat, including 446 million bushels of other spring varieties, the government said last month.

**

3. Severe Storms Expected This Morning in Nebraska, Iowa

Severe weather is forecast much of eastern Nebraska, western Iowa and northern Missouri this morning and is already hitting some areas, according to data from the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect this morning for parts of central Iowa, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour are expected.

"Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings," the agency said.

Further south, heat advisories have been issued for much of Kansas and western Missouri. Heat indexes are forecast to hit as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit today, the NWS said. That may result in heat illnesses.

In Oklahoma, values are expected to rise to 113 degrees this afternoon.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the agency said. "When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."