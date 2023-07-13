3 Big Things Today, July 13, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Soybeans jumped in overnight trading on technical buying and after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its outlook for output.

Production of the oilseeds in the 2023/2024 marketing year is now forecast by USDA at 4.3 billion bushels, down from the June projection of 4.51 billion bushels.

Still, November beans dropped more than 30¢ after yesterday's supply and demand reports were released as analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting a steeper decline to 4.25 billion bushels.

After prices plunged yesterday, bargain-hunters jumped in and bought overnight.

Stockpiles at the end of the marketing year are now forecast at 300 million bushels, down from the previous outlook for 350 million, USDA said.

Grains were little changed after also falling double digits yesterday.

USDA pegged corn output at 15.32 billion bushels, up from the June outlook for 15.265 billion. Analysts were expecting the government to project output at 15.234 billion bushels.

Ending stockpiles of corn are now seen at 2.262 billion bushels, up modestly from the prior projection of 2.257 billion bushels, USDA said.

Wheat output in the 2023/2024 marketing year that started on June 1 is now seen at 1.739 billion bushels, up from the previous month's outlook for 1.665 billion, the agency said. Inventories are forecast at 592 million bushels from 562 million.

USDA also released its first wheat-by-class projections for the 2023/2024 marketing year.

Hard red winter output is pegged at 577 million bushels, and soft red winter production is seen at 422 million bushels. If realized, that would be up from 531 million bushels and 337 million bushels, respectively, in the previous marketing year, the government said.

Soybeans for November delivery surged 17¼ cents to $13.45 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $3.90 to $394.30 a short ton and soy oil gained 0.96 cents to 60.32 cents a pound.

Corn futures rose 2 cents to $4.85¾ a bushel.

Wheat futures for September delivery was unchanged at $6.32¾, while Kansas City futures were up 1 cent to $8.04 a bushel.

2. Ethanol Output Falls to Lowest in a Month

Ethanol output dropped to the lowest level in a month last week while inventories rose, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel declined to an average of 1.032 million barrels a day in the week that ended on July 7, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 1.06 million barrels per day the previous week and the lowest level since the seven days that ended on June 9.

Output in the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, dropped to 970,000 barrels a day from 999,000 the previous week, also the lowest in a month.

West Coast production fell to 10,000 barrels a day from 11,000 a week earlier, the government said.

That was the entirety of the losses as the other regions showed improvements week-to-week.

East Coast production rose to 13,000 barrels a day, up a thousand barrels from the previous week, and Rocky Mountain output increased to 14,000 barrels from 13,000 a week earlier, the agency said.

Gulf Coast production was up a thousand barrels to 25,000, on average, week-over-week.

Ethanol inventories, meanwhile, rose to 22.658 million barrels in the seven days that ended on July 7. That's up from the previous week's 22.260 million barrels, the EIA said in its report.

3. Strong Storms Expected in Central, Northern Iowa

Storms are forecast for parts of central and northern Iowa today and tonight with strong winds and hail the main threats, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms likely will linger through tomorrow evening, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Some stronger storms also may pass through southern Iowa tomorrow.

Oklahoma will see some extreme heat today as index values are expected to hit 112° F this afternoon, the agency said.

Conditions will be "dangerously hot" in the region today, the NWS said.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the agency said.