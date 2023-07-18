3 Big Things Today, July 18, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans were again higher in overnight trading as fallout from Russia's exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative reverberates through the market.

Moscow exited the deal yesterday, a day before it was set to expire, amid complaints that western countries and the United Nations failed to live up to their end of the agreement.

Russia, whose forces have been attacking Ukraine since February 2022, said it will consider rejoining the initiative if its demands are met.

Almost 33 million metric tons of agricultural products were shipped from Ukraine under the agreement, according to data from the UN. Corn was by far the largest commodity exported, followed by wheat.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the initiative has helped bring down food prices by 23% since March of last year.

"I deeply regret the decision by the Russian Federation to terminate the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative — including the withdrawal of Russian security guarantees for navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," he said.

Guterres said he sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a new proposal in a bid to restart the initiative.

Russian grain export volumes have reached high levels under the agreement and fertilizer markets are "stabilizing," he said. The UN has helped secure several trade concessions from western countries, Guterres said in his statement.

The organization also brokered a proposal that would enable a subsidiary of Russia's agricultural bank to regain access to SWIFT, the international payment system, he said.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 8½ cents to $5.14¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for September delivery gained 8¾ cents to $6.62 a bushel while Kansas City futures were up 6¾ cents to $8.22 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 11¾ cents to $13.89¾ a bushel. Soymeal added $4.50 to $413.90 a short ton and soy oil gained 0.25 cents to 60.59 cents a pound.

2. Wheat, Soybean Inspections Down Week-to-Week

Inspections of U.S. wheat and beans for export declined week-to-week while corn assessments improved, according to data from USDA.

Wheat inspections for overseas delivery in the seven days that ended on July 13 dropped to 253,409 metric tons from 419,326 tons the previous week, the agency said in a report.

Still, that's up from the 193,552 tons assessed during the same week a year earlier.

Examinations of soybeans for export declined to 155,556 metric tons, down from 300,765 tons the previous week, the government said. That's also down from the 438,788 tons examined in the same week last year.

Corn inspections, meanwhile, rose to 363,818 metric tons, up 4.1% week-to-week, USDA said. That's still well below the 1.09 million metric tons assessed in the same week in 2022.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the government has inspected 33.9 million metric tons of U.S. corn for export.

That's down from the 50.3 million tons assessed during the same week a year earlier, the agency said.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 49.9 million metric tons, down from 52.7 million at the same point last year.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 1.77 million metric tons from 2.12 million at the same time in 2022, USDA said in its report.

3. Extremely Hot Weather to Persist in Southern U.S.

Hot weather and poor air quality are dominating weather maps overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories have been issued in southern Kansas, southwestern Missouri, and almost all of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In southern Kansas and southwestern Missouri, heat indexes are expected to reach as high as 108 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon.

Values in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas are projected to hit 114° F today, the agency said.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the NWS said.

Air quality alerts have been issued for much of Nebraska and parts of Minnesota today as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to move south, the agency said.