3 Big Things Today, July 19, 2023

1. Grain, soybeans continue higher

Agriculture commodities continued higher in the overnight markets on increased weather concerns and Russian attacks on the port in Odessa.

“One change in the weather forecast and this rebound rally can go away,” warns analyst Al Kluis of Kluis Commodities. “Prices will drop faster than they go up.”

This morning Reuters reports Ukraine has accused Russia of intentionally striking grain terminals and the Black Sea port of Odessa. Grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers such as Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group suffered damage, said the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development.

"Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. "Every Russian missile - is a strike not only on Ukraine but on everyone in the world who wants normal and safe life."

Zelenskiy has said the Black Sea grain deal could continue without Russian participation, and that Ukraine is working on options to keep its commitments on food supplies.

Kluis suggests keeping an eye on news out of Russia regarding the Black Sea grain and fertilizer corridor. The slowing down of grain shipments, or a deal to allow fertilizer export would shake up the markets.

At press time September corn is up 20¢ at $5.49.

August soybeans are up 21¢ at $15.12.

Chicago wheat is up 27¢ while Kansas City wheat futures are up 17¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 10¢.

2. Corn crops in 11 states reach dough stage

According to USDA’s Crop Progress report published on Monday, corn crops in 11 states have started to reach dough.

At 60% Texas leads the nation with the most corn in dough trailed by North Carolina and Tennessee reported at 35% and 34%, respectively. In Missouri, dough corn jumped from 3% the week ending July 9 to 21% in the most recent report.

Colorado, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin have yet to report corn reaching dough.

USDA says 7% of the corn crop nationwide has reached dough. That’s 4% more than the week prior and 1% ahead of the five-year average. At this point in the 2022 season, 5% of the U.S. corn crop was at dough.

3. Excessive heat warning spans much of southern U.S.

Excessive heat warnings stretch from California to Mississippi and Tennessee today. Heat advisories reach into southeast Kansas and southern Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi warns heat indices ranging 105 to 115° F. will be likely through Friday.

Heat stroke is increasingly likely with prolonged outdoor activity, warns the NWS. “Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and remember to wear light clothing,” recommends the Fort Worth/Dallas office



