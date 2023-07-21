3 Big Things Today, July 21, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans dropped in overnight trading on profit-taking after prices surged this week.

Futures rose throughout much of the week after Russia exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative and began bombing ports in Ukraine, destroying grain and infrastructure.

Moscow said any ships leaving Ukrainian ports would be targeted, while Ukraine suggested vessels departing Russian ports are considered a threat.

Russian forces, which have laid siege to Ukraine since February 2022, have bombed Black Sea ports all week after exiting the initiative that was designed to keep agricultural products flowing in a bid to reduce food prices and world hunger.

Wheat futures were up more than 10% for the week prior to the overnight session and corn and soybeans each saw single-digit gains through Thursday, but investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, sold contracts and booked profits after this week's runup.

Prices also may be lower overnight after the U.S. Drought Monitor released yesterday showed the percentage of Iowa and Illinois, the largest growers of corn and soybeans in the U.S., seeing drought conditions declined.

About 78% of Iowa was suffering from drought as of July 18, down from 87% a week earlier, the monitor said. Still, only 32% was under drought three months ago.

Sixty-six percent of Illinois was seeing drought this week versus 83% seven days earlier, according to the monitor. Zero percent was suffering from drought in mid-April.

Corn futures for December delivery plunged 12¢ to $5.34 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for September delivery lost 17 3/4¢ to $7.09 ¼ a bushel while Kansas City futures plunged 27 3/4¢ to $8.47 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery were down 13¢ to $13.91 ¾ a bushel. Soymeal lost $6.80 to $403.80 a short ton, while soy oil gained 0.06¢ to 62.48¢ a pound.

**

2. Export Sales of Beans Rise While Corn, Wheat Decline

Export sales of beans rose week-to-week while corn and wheat sales declined, according to data from the USDA.

Soybean sales in the seven days that ended on July 13 rose 58% from the previous week to 127,000 metric tons, the agency said in a report. Still, that's down 43% from the prior four-week average.

The Netherlands was the big buyer at 65,400 metric tons, followed by Germany at 56,600 tons and Japan at 20,900 tons. Colombia bought 14,800 tons and Vietnam took 14,200 tons. The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled cargoes for 78,800 metric tons.

For the 2023-2024 marketing year that starts on Sept. 1, sales were reported at 760,300 metric tons.

Exports for the week fell 29% to 240,200 tons, the USDA said.

Corn sales, meanwhile, were down 49% week-to-week, but up 6% from the average, the government said.

Colombia bought 110,400 metric tons, an unknown destination purchased 58,800 tons, Honduras was in for 17,900 tons and Ireland took 15,000 tons from U.S. supplies. Mexico canceled cargoes of 15,300 tons and the Dominican Republic nixed shipments of 10,000 tons.

For the 2023-2024 marketing year, sales totaled 491,600 metric tons, the agency said.

Corn exports for the week declined 22% to 383,800 tons.

Wheat sales last week fell 57% to 170,700 metric tons as Chile purchased 78,200 tons, Japan took 49,300 tons, Mexico bought 35,200 tons, Brazil was in for 33,000 tons and Algeria purchased 20,000 tons. The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled shipments for 66,000 tons.

Exports of U.S. wheat for the week came in at 236,200 metric tons fell 39% to 236,200 tons, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Storm Warnings, Watches in Effect in Northern Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms warnings and watches are in effect this morning for much of northern Oklahoma amid strong winds and hail in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour were expected with the storm that's moving east through the region at 45 to 50 miles per hour, the NWS said in a report early this morning. The warnings will end early, though watches will remain in effect throughout most of the morning.

Flood warnings have been issued for several counties in western Kansas as storms rumble through the area. From 2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen.

"In a few locations it may take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas," the NWS said.

Another inch of precipitation is forecast for the region.

In eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, non-severe storms are possible today, the agency said. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday, which could bring hail and gusty winds, though the likelihood of any storms turning severe are low, the NWS said.