3 Big Things Today, July 24, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Jump in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans futures surged in overnight trading amid unfavorable weather in U.S. growing areas and on elevated concerns about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits in much of the central Corn Belt each day this week, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center.

The hottest temperatures are forecast in much of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas where triple digits are expected.

While parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana all will see at least a decent chance of rain in the next 24 hours, the odds of precipitation in much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and western Missouri are slim, NOAA data show.

Russian forces continued to pound parts of Ukraine, including damaging an historic cathedral in the city of Odesa. Bombs have taken out critical export infrastructure and destroyed grain supplies in the port city since Moscow exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative last week.

Several historical buildings were damaged or destroyed in the bombings, for which Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his military will retaliate, according to media reports.

Russia and Ukraine have vowed to target ships attempting to leave the other's Black Sea ports since the end of the initiative that had been in effect for almost a year and allowed agricultural products to flow out of Ukraine.

Corn futures for December delivery jumped 24 cents to $5.60¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for September delivery surged 40 cents to $7.37½ a bushel while Kansas City futures added 36¾ cents to $8.97 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery were up 18½ cents to $14.20¼ a bushel. Soymeal gained $3.60 to $412.10 a short ton, while soy oil rose 1.52 cents to 64.32 cents a pound.

2. Speculators Boost Bullish Bets on Beans

Investors raised their net-long positions in beans while reducing their bearish bets on corn in the seven days that ended on July 18, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-94,970 soybean futures contracts, up from 84,244 a week earlier, the CFTC said in a report.

That's the largest such position in three weeks.

Money managers lowered their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn to 46,150 futures contracts last week from 56,167 contracts, the agency said.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large investors took a less-bullish stance in hard red winter futures, reducing their net-longs to 13,332 contracts from 15,168 a week earlier. That's also the smallest such position in three weeks, the government said.

Investors raised their net-short positions in soft-red winter wheat to 57,009 futures contracts last week. That's up from 54,409 contracts seven days earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Strong Winds, Hail Hitting Parts of Central Midwest

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect this morning for parts of eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, northeastern Kansas, and northwestern Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

In northwestern Missouri, winds were gusting up to 60 mph overnight and nickel-sized hail was hitting the area, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Damage to homes and trees were expected.

"Strong to severe storms will continue across much of the area through around 10 a.m. CT this morning," the agency said. "Large hail is the primary threat, but some damaging wind gusts are also possible."

It's not just the storms hitting the area as heat index values are forecast to range from 105° to 107° F each afternoon through Thursday this week. The hottest days likely will be Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.

