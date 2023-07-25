3 Big Things Today, July 25, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans futures plunged in overnight trading amid profit-taking after the recent runup in prices.

Corn closed 33 cents higher and wheat was limit up, gaining 60 cents on Monday. Soybeans gained 22 cents. Prices rose yesterday as Russia continues to bomb port cities in Ukraine, destroying critical export infrastructure and grains that had been marked for export.

Investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, likely sold their contracts and booked profits after the increase in prices.

Futures also may be lower this morning amid reports that Russian forces failed to destroy a river port from which Ukrainian agricultural products were being shipped to neighboring countries.

Weather forecasts are mixed for much of the Midwest but lean bullish.

Showers over the weekend favored parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Indiana and areas in Ohio, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

Rainfall this week will improve soil moisture in some areas, though hot and dry conditions are forecast for the central and southern Midwest, increasing crop stress, he said.

Corn conditions were unchanged week-to-week with 57% rated good or excellent as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report yesterday.

Soybean conditions declined with 54% earnings top ratings, down from 55% a week earlier. About 49% of spring wheat was in good or excellent shape at the start of the week, down from 51%, the USDA said.

Some 68% of U.S. winter wheat was harvested, up from 56% last week but down from the prior five-year average of 77%, the agency said.

Corn futures for December delivery dropped 11 1/4¢ to $5.57 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for September delivery fell 10 1/2¢ to $7.46 ½ a bushel while Kansas City futures lost 2¢ to $9.16 ½ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery plunged 16¢ to $14.08 ½ a bushel. Soymeal futures were down $1.40 to $410.20 a short ton, while soy oil lost 1.06¢ to 63.68¢ a pound.

**

2. Export Inspections of Wheat, Beans Rise Week-to-Week

Inspections of wheat and soybeans for overseas delivery were higher week-to-week while soybean assessments declined, according to data from the USDA.

Wheat export inspections in the week that ended on July 20 jumped to 358,796 metric tons, the agency said in a report.

That's up from 273,175 metric tons the previous seven days but still lower than the 475,526 tons assessed during the same week a year earlier.

Soybean assessments also rose, improving to 283,378 metric tons from 160,305 the week prior, the government said. During the same week in 2022, the USDA inspected 403,240 tons for offshore delivery.

Corn inspections, meanwhile, dropped to 309,981 metric tons, down 25% week-to-week. That's also down from the 753,793 tons assessed at the same point last year.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the government has assessed 34.2 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 51.1 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier, the agency said.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 50.2 million metric tons, down from 53.1 million in the same period last year.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 2.15 million metric tons from 2.59 million at the same point in 2022, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Hot Weather Forecast From Northern Plains Into Texas

Heat advisories have been issued for a large chunk of land stretching from central South Dakota into central Texas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Heat indexes in central Nebraska are expected to reach as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the NWS said in a report early this morning. An advisory will remain in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the area.

Further south, values in southern Kansas are projected to top out at 107 degrees this afternoon. The warm temperatures are expected to persist through tomorrow when they're forecast to again range from 104 to 107 degrees, the agency said.

In the northern U.S., meanwhile, air-quality alerts have been issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Parts of northern Minnesota and almost all of Wisconsin and Michigan are under alert.

Parts of northern Illinois and Indiana also will be affected, NWS maps show.