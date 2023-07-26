3 Big Things Today, July 26, 2023

1. Wheat, Corn Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat and corn futures plunged overnight and soybeans were little changed on profit-taking and as Ukrainian exporters attempt to ship supplies via river instead of out of the Black Sea.

Prices have been rising in recent sessions after Russia backed out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last week, halting shipments of agricultural supplies from Ukraine.

Russian attacks on critical infrastructure at Ukrainian ports that also destroyed stored grain also added to concerns about global supplies.

Investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, likely sold contracts and liquidated their positions in the overnight session.

Ukrainian exporters are attempting to ship ag products via the Danube River, though Russian forces launched air strikes on grain facilities along the waterway, according to media reports. Denys Marchuk, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told Reuters the Danube is one of the "main routes" the country is using to move grain.

Extremely hot weather is expected in much of the Corn Belt the rest of this week, which should underpin prices and at least temper price declines. Soybeans were little changed while corn was attempting to claw its way back from overnight lows.

Wheat futures for September delivery dropped 18 cents to $7.42¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade while Kansas City futures lost 12¾ cents to $9 a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery lost 7½ cents to $5.57¾ a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery were down 1 cent to $14.19 a bushel. Soymeal gained $2.40 to $418.50 a short ton, while soy oil fell 0.68 cents to 63.58 cents a pound.

2. Meat Supplies in Storage Decline, Chicken Supplies Higher

Red meat supplies in cold storage were down month-to-month and year-over-year at the end of June, while poultry supplies increased, according to data from USDA.

Frozen red meat inventories totaled 927.8 million pounds on June 30, down 14% on an annual basis and 6% from the end of May, the agency said.

Beef supplies dropped 20% year-over-year to 411.9 million pounds, down 20% from the same point in 2022 and 3% month-to-month.

Pork supplies fell to 490.2 million pounds, down 9% from last year and 8% on a monthly basis, the government said.

Frozen poultry supplies on June 30, meanwhile, rose 10% from a year earlier and 5% from the end of May. Chicken stockpiles were up 11% year-over-year and 3% monthly, while turkey supplies rose 6% from June 2022 and 9% from May 30, USDA said in its report.

3. Heat Wave Stretches Across Much of Central U.S.

A heat wave is hitting the U.S. Corn Belt as heat advisories have been issued from northern South Dakota south into central Texas, and from northern Kansas east into central Ohio, according to National Weather Service maps.

In central Iowa, heat indexes are forecast as high as 105° F today, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Values in central Illinois and Indiana during the days this week are forecast up to 108°, the agency said.

Those working outside are advised to take necessary precautions. If possible, only work in the early mornings or evenings, the NWS said.