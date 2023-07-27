3 Big Things Today, July 27, 2023

1. Grains mixed in the overnight trade

December corn is down a penny while November soybeans are up 4¢.

Wheat is currently mixed. CBOT wheat is down 3¢. KC wheat is up 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Bob Linneman, commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors, says the current state of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will keep commodity prices volatile.

"The bears were able to regain control in the wheat and corn market on Wednesday," he says. "Headlines of Russia stopping the assault on Ukrainian ports sparked the sell-off. This situation is going to have headlines that favor the bulls, then the bears."

He added soybeans fared better yesterday as traders worried about the forecast and its impact on yields. Today the Corn Belt will again face high temperatures, over 100 degrees in some areas.

2. Ethanol production highest in nearly two years

American ethanol production reached the highest level in nearly two years in the week that ended on July 21, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel rose to an average of 1.094 million barrels a day last week, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 1.070 million barrels a day the previous week and the highest level since October 2021.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, production was up to 1.020 million barrels a day from 1.008 million the previous week, the agency said.

West Coast production increased to an average of 25,000 barrels a day from 13,000 barrels the week prior.

That was the entirety of the gains as East Coast and Rocky Mountain output stayed steady at 12,000 and 14,000 barrels a day respectively, and Gulf Coast production declined to 23,000 barrels a day from 24,000, the government said.

Ethanol inventories, meanwhile, increased to 23.228 million barrels in the week through July 21. That's up from 23.166 million the previous week and the highest level since May 5, the EIA said in its report.



3. Central U.S. faces the heat

From southern Minnesota to north-central Texas, a large swath of states int he middle of the country are currently under a heat advisory.

Near the Quad Cities the heat index is expected to get as high as 113° F. The Omaha area may see the heat index reach 108°.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through most of Illinois, southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri, parts of southern Minnesota, southeast Nebraska, and northeast Kansas.

In several areas, the warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," says National Weather Service.