3 Big Things Today, July 28, 2023

1. Grain, soybeans down overnight

Traders are still digesting Ukraine’s shipping challenges as the country’s conflict with Russia continues. The markets are also considering what will happen to drought maps if many parts of the Corn Belt don’t get rain soon, says Al Kluis of Kluis Commodity Advisors.

In overnight trade, corn futures are down 6¢ at $5.27. The trading range is 8¢.

August soybeans have a trading range of 23¢, with the latest prices down 21¢ at $15.11.

In the wheat complex, CBOT wheat is down 10¢, Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢, and Kansas City wheat futures are down 5¢.

Kluis adds, “The spring wheat crop tour in North Dakota suggests we are likely to see yields below last year. The bulls will want to see proof of poor yields before they jump in on the long side.”

Kluis explains, the burden is on the bulls to keep any price rally going. “If headlines do not provide some fresh news soon, then we could see prices drift lower in the coming days,” he says.

2. Week-to-week export sales of corn, soybeans, wheat rise

Export sales of corn, soybeans, and wheat all rose week-to-week, according to data from the USDA.

Corn sales in the seven days that ended on July 20 rose 33% from the previous week to 314,000 metric tons, the agency said in a report. That’s up 15% from the prior four-week average.

Mexico was the big buyer at 175,900 metric tons.

For the 2023-2024 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, sales were reported at 335,800 metric tons.

Soybean sales, meanwhile, were noticeably up from the previous week, and surged 73% from the prior four-week average.

Sales of 544,600 metric tons for the 2023-2024 marketing year were primarily for China at 275,000 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 70,300 metric tons, and Egypt at 63,000 metric tons.

Wheat export sales of 233,200 metric tons for the 2023-2024 marketing year were up 37% from the previous week, but down 17% from the prior 4–week average.

3. Excessive heat warning blankets Midwest

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for portions of South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio for much of Friday. A heat advisory is in effect for several other states.

The NWS in Des Moines expects dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110° F. across central and southern Iowa.

In Kansas, heat index values are 104° to 112° F. are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons, NWS reports.

People working outside are encouraged to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends.