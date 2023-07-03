3 Big Things Today, July 3, 2023

1. Soybeans Jump Overnight After Acreage Report

Soybean futures jumped in overnight trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that growers likely planted far fewer acres with the oilseeds than expected.

Producers in the U.S. planted 83.5 million acres with soybeans this year, the USDA forecast in a report on Friday, down from the March outlook for 87.5 million acres.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting area of 87.7 million acres.

Sowing in Iowa likely dropped 4% from the previous outlook to 9.7 million acres and Illinois planting was down 7.4% from March to 10 million acres, the agency said.

North Dakota was the biggest decliner with projected area down almost 14% to 5.65 million acres, followed by Wisconsin's 8.7% drop to 2.1 million acres. The lone gainer from the March forecast was Pennsylvania, whose acreage increased 5.1% to 620,000 acres, the USDA said.

Corn sowing, meanwhile, was stronger than expected.

Growers planted 94.1 million acres versus the 92 million expected in March, the agency forecast. That's well above the 91.9 million projected in the Reuters poll.

Wheat futures were mixed as planted area was forecast at 49.6 million acres, just under the March outlook for 49.9 million and slightly below the trade projection of 49.7 million acres.

Soybean futures for November delivery surged 41¢ to $13.84 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $15.40 to $412.70 a short ton while soybean oil gained 0.74¢ to 59.71¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 8¢ to $5.02 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery gained 1/2¢ to $6.51 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures added 4 1/4¢ to $8.04 ¼ a bushel.

**

2. Speculators Boost Bullish Bets on Corn, Beans

Investors raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn and soybean in the seven days that ended on June 27, according to data form the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-long position of 66,761 futures contracts in corn last week, up from 66,061 a week earlier, the CFTC said in a report.

That's the largest bullish position since Feb. 21.

Money managers held a net- 99,063 futures contracts in soybeans, the agency said. That's up from 83,413 a week prior and the largest such position since April 18.

In wheat, investors held a net-long position of 13,047 contracts in hard-red winter futures, up from 6,071 the previous week and the largest net-long position since May 23.

Investors remained bearish on soft-red winter wheat, though less so, reducing their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, to 54,929 contracts.

That's down from 90,439 contracts a week earlier and the smallest bearish position since Jan. 3, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Storms Forecast For Southern Plains, Northern Midwest

Storms may bring showers, gusty winds and small hail to the southern Plains this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances for storms remain through at least Sunday in parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Scattered thunderstorms also are likely in parts of southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and central Wisconsin this afternoon, though they're not forecast to be severe, the agency said.

Hot weather, however, is expected in the region this afternoon with heat indexes hitting the mid-90s.

More storms are forecast for the area tomorrow with some potentially turning severe. Large hail and strong winds are the biggest concerns at this point, the NWS said.