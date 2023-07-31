1. Corn Down 10¢ Overnight

December corn is down 10¢ overnight while November soybeans are down 24¢.

CBOT wheat is down 17¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢.

"The news over the weekend is that the rain across the Great Lakes area was better than expected," says Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors. "Now the extended models bring in more rain and normal temps across most of the Corn Belt starting later this week."

Today the weekly USDA Crop Progress report comes out at 3 p.m. CDT. Kluis says he expects it to show corn, soybean, and spring wheat conditions to be 2% to 4% lower.

"I also expect an increase in the amount of the crop that is rated poor to very poor," he says. "Much of this is probably baked into the current price, but it does increase the chance that the USDA will move projected yields lower in the August crop production report."



2. Farm Spending Up More Than 15%

Farm spending in the U.S. in 2022 totaled $452.7 billion, up from $392.9 billon in 2021, USDA said in an annual report.

On Friday the department released the Farm Production Expenditures 2022 Summary, which looks at various costs of production, such as feed, farm services, rent, fertilizer, taxes, labor, fuels, farm machinery, seeds, and vehicles.

The report concluded farm expenditures were up 15.2% and all 17 line items the report tracks saw an increase year-over-year.

Almost 19% of spending was on feed, while 10.8% was on farm services, 10.1% was on livestock, poultry and related expenses and 9.2% was on labor, USDA said.

Per-farm spending averaged $226,986, up 15.8% year-over-year. Farmers, on average, spent $41,917 on feed, $24,469 on farm services, $22,864 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses and $20,858 on labor, the government said.

Fuel expenditures totaled $17.4 billion, including $11.4 billion on diesel. That's up 35.4% year-over-year. Spending on gasoline rose 22.2% to $3 billion.

3. Milder Midwest Weather on the Horizon

After the excessive heat of the past week, the National Weather Service is forecasting milder temperatures for the Midwest.

There is also a strong chance for rain today over southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

The Midwest currently has no severe weather alerts but the south-central U.S. is experiencing some severe heat.

As far north as Kansas and south to Texas and Louisiana, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place. Parts of Kansas may see a heat index as high as 109° F.