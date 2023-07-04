3 Big Things Today, July 4, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Trading Closed For Independence Day

Grain and soybean trading was closed overnight and will remain closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

**

2. Export Inspections Rise Across the Board

Inspections of corn, beans and wheat were all higher in the seven days that ended on June 29, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Corn assessments last week were reported at 642,900 metric tons, up from 550,511 tons a week earlier, the USDA said in a report. That's still down from the 876,729 tons examined for export during the same week last year.

Soybean inspections totaled 250,055 metric tons, up from 146,006 tons the previous week, but still below the 448,014 tons assessed at the same point in 2022.

Examinations of wheat for offshore delivery improved to 336,349 metric tons from 204,424 tons the week prior, the agency said.

That's also up from the 272,940 tons inspected in the same week last year.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the USDA has examined 33.1 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery, down from 48.3 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier, the government said.

Soybean examinations since the beginning of September now stand at 49.4 million metric tons, down from the 51.9 million assessed in the same period last year.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 1.09 million metric tons, down from the 1.61 million examined at the same point in 2022, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Storms Forecast For Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas

Strong thunderstorms are likely in northeastern Nebraska this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Large hail and strong winds are forecast for the region along with locally heavy rainfall, the NWS said in a report early this morning. The excessive rain may result in localized flooding.

In western Missouri, storms are expected to move in later tonight with winds gusting up to 60 miles an hour, the agency said.

Thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight in much of central Kansas. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns, the NWS said.