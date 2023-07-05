3 Big Things Today, July 5, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Trading Closed Overnight

Grain and soybean trading was closed overnight for the Fourth of July and is scheduled to resume this morning.

**

2. Russia Says No Deal in Works to Save Black Sea Initative

Russian officials dismissed a report saying it would consider renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine if banking concessions were made by the European Union.

The initiative is scheduled to expire on July 17.

A Financial Times report earlier this week said the European Union is willing to consider a deal under which the Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, would create a subsidiary that would handle transactions pertaining to agricultural exports.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said no progress has been made on any such agreement. She said exports of Russian food and fertilizer remain blocked, calling sanctions by western countries and the United Nations "illegal."

Officials from the European Union have declined to comment on the report.

In a separate statement, Russia's foreign ministry said the poorest countries in the world haven't been the recipient of exports from Ukraine.

"Under these circumstances, it is obvious that there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Initiative, which expires on July 17," the statement said.

**

3. Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Iowa, Northern Illinois

Storms are forecast for much of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois this afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Some near and east of the Mississippi River may become severe with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Chances for storms continue through at least Tuesday.

Severe weather also is expected in parts of Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas today. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail are possible in the region, the agency said.

"Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms will be possible, including isolated to scattered activity from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and evening and another overnight thunderstorm complex after 3 a.m. on Wednesday night," the NWS said.

