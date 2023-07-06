3 Big Things Today, July 6, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat tumbled in overnight trading on profit-taking and calls for moisture for South American crops.

Futures yesterday closed more than 30 cents higher, leading some investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, to sell contracts overnight and liquidate their positions.

Prices rose on concerns about the Black Sea Grain Initiative that's keeping agricultural products including wheat and corn flowing from Ukraine.

Russian officials this week denied a report that said they were considering banking concessions from the European Union to continue with the initiative beyond its July 17 expiration date.

Still, showers are expected in parts of Brazil and Argentina that likely will boost crop prospects in both South American countries.

Rains in southern areas of Brazil will boost moisture levels for wheat, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar. Precipitation is expected to build in several states including Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul through the weekend.

In Argentina, rains will improve prospects for wheat in northeastern growing areas while stress will persist in western fields, Keeney said.

Wheat futures for September delivery dropped 7¼ cents to $6.67 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures fell 3¼ cents to $8.43 a bushel.

Corn futures rose 1½ cents to $4.95 a bushel.

Soybeans were up 4¼ cents to $13.59¼ a bushel overnight. Soy meal gained $2.20 to $395.40 a short ton and soy oil was down 0.37 cents to 61.03 cents a pound.

2. Kansas Wheat Harvest Nears Finish in Some Areas, Just Starting in Others

The Kansas winter wheat harvest is still well behind the average for this time of the year, though farmers have been in the fields in recent days, according to a report from industry group Kansas Wheat.

"Hot temperatures through July 4 meant farmers were in the fields ahead of the widespread showers that moved in on the evening of the July 4th holiday," the group said in a statement.

About 46% of the crop was in the bin at the start of the week, behind 80% at this point last year and the prior five-year average of 63%, USDA said in a report this week.

Sixteen percent was in good or excellent condition this week, while 51% was rated poor or very poor.

Producers were cutting wheat ahead of and during the holiday weekend in Ness Country with Friday and Saturday being the busiest days, Kansas Wheat said, citing Gary Gantz at the D.E. Bondurant Grain Company.

Yields in the area ranged from 25 to 35 bushels an acre and test weights were "decent," the report said. Proteins were in the 12.5% to 14% range.

"Gantz stated farmers in the area who had not terminated their wheat were seeing slightly better yields than what they had initially thought," Kansas Wheat said.

About 85% to 90% of the harvest in McPherson County in the center of Kansas is complete, but in Haskell County, in the southwestern part of the state, collection of the grain has just started, the industry group said.

Kendall Poland at the Sublette Co-op in Haskell County said the rains have been a blessing to areas of the state that were extremely dry throughout the growing season.

"With moisture still persisting, many parts of the state that have wheat left to cut will be delayed a few more days," Kansas Wheat said.

3. Severe Storms Rumbling Through Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued in parts of southern Oklahoma today as more storms roll through, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds overnight were expected to gust up to 60 mph and hail the size of pennies was in the forecast, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Storms are projected to develop further this morning and move across Oklahoma, bringing winds expected to gust up to 70 mph, the agency said. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to flooding.

In eastern Missouri and central Illinois, meanwhile, thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. More storms are possible over the weekend, the NWS said.