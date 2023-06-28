3 Big Things Today, June 28, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybeans and grains were lower in overnight trading amid technical selling and on calls for rain in some extended weather forecasts.

Investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, likely sold contracts and liquidated positions despite extremely dry weather and concerns for U.S. crops.

Prices earlier this month had risen to multi-week or multi-month highs until about a week ago when the selloff began.

Precipitation is expected in parts of the central and southwestern Midwest today through Saturday, which will help narrow the area facing stress, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.

Central and southern areas in the Corn Belt are looking slightly wetter next week, the forecaster said.

High temperatures will stress beans and corn in the Delta, but rains forecast in the six- to 10-day outlook likely will aid crops, CWG said.

Soybean futures for November delivery dropped 19¾ cents to $12.74½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $7.10 to $378.30 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.29 cents to 56.83 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery plunged 10 cents to $5.51 a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery lost 8¼ cents to $6.90¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures fell 10 cents to $8.29½ a bushel.

2. USDA Invests $500 Million to Make Biofuels More Readily Available

USDA will invest $500 million to raise availability of home-grown biofuels as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

About $50 million of the funding was made available in December through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, or HBIIP, which shares costs of building and retrofitting infrastructure related to biofuels, the agency said.

Grants will cover as much as 75%, or $5 million, of costs to covert to higher-blend fuels of more than 10% for ethanol and 5% for biodiesel.

Fifty-nine projects were the first recipients of funding from the program and will receive a combined $25 million. The government will start taking applications for the remaining $450 million in grants starting in July.

"These grants will continue to support the infrastructure needed to lower out-of-pocket costs for transportation fueling and distribution facilities to install and upgrade biofuel-related infrastructure such as pumps, dispensers and storage tanks," USDA said.

Troy Bredenkamp, the senior vice president for government and public affairs at the Renewable Fuels Association, praised the HBIIP for helping make E15 and E85 available to more consumers.

"This program is instrumental in bringing the benefits of biofuels to drivers around the country who want access to lower-cost fuel that is better for the environment and public health," he said in a statement. "We are grateful to President Biden and Secretary Vilsack for their support of this important initiative."

Organizations including the RFA and the American Coalition for Ethanol have helped companies in the biofuels industry apply for and receive grants under the program since its inception in 2020.

"We thank USDA for allowing us to provide feedback and recommend changes we hope will make funds more accessible to single-store and small chain retailers," ACE chief marketing officer Ron Lamberty said. "Those retailers are key to widespread availability of E15 and E85 and ACE continues to fight for them as the program evolves at USDA."

3. Heat Wave Moves Through Southern U.S., Air Quality Low North

Weather maps are lit up this morning as a heat wave moves through the southern half of the country and smoke from Canadian wildfires leads to low air quality in northern states.

Extreme heat will continue today in a large stretch of land from northern Kansas to eastern New Mexico and east from central Kentucky to the Gulf Coast, according to National Weather Service maps.

In central Missouri and southern Illinois, heat indexes will soar as high as 110° F each day through Friday, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Much of Arkansas will see values of more than 110 degrees for at least the next three days.

Air quality alerts have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Illinois and all of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan amid ongoing smoke from Canadian wildfires, the agency said.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is expected to reach the red category today, meaning the air is unhealthy for all people. Anybody venturing outside should reduce exposure to pollution, especially those with health risks.

