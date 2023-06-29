1. Grain, Soybean Futures Little Changed Overnight

Grains and soybeans were little changed in overnight trading as investors weigh hot, dry weather against the potential for rain in some areas, all while keeping an eye on tomorrow's acreage and grain stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Heat-index values are forecast to top 110° F in parts of several states including Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana today.

Little or no rain has fallen in southern Iowa, almost all of Missouri and the southern two-thirds of Illinois in the past week, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

That may change today as thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for the southeastern corner of Nebraska, northern Missouri, southern Iowa, and northern Illinois.

Rain, hail and gusty winds are forecast for the region.

Traders also are looking forward to tomorrow's planted-acres report, which is expected to show U.S. farmers planted 91.9 million acres with corn, 87.7 million with soybeans, and 49.7 million with wheat, according to a Reuters poll.

USDA's prospective plantings report earlier this year pegged corn acreage at about 92 million, soybean sowing at 87.5 million acres, and wheat area at 45.7 million acres.

Corn futures for December delivery rose ¾¢ to $5.37 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for September delivery gained ¼¢ to $6.70 a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained ¼¢ to $8.06 a bushel.

Soybean futures for November delivery dropped 1¢ to $12.64 a bushel. Soymeal was down $1.90 to $376.10 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.14¢ to 55.44¢ a pound.

**

2. Ethanol Output Unchanged, Stocks Hit Six-Week High

Ethanol output was unchanged week-to-week while inventories jumped to the highest level in six weeks, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel remained at 1.052 million barrels a day, on average, the EIA said in a report. That's still the highest level since Dec. 9.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output rose to 991,000 barrels a day from 990,000 the previous week, the agency said, also the highest since the second week of December.

East Coast output was up to 13,000 barrels per day from 12,000 a week earlier, and Gulf Coast production rose to 25,000 barrels a day from 24,000, the government said.

Rocky Mountain production was unchanged at 13,000 barrels a day last week. West Coast output fell to 11,000 barrels per day from 12,000 barrels a week earlier, the agency said.

Ethanol stockpiles in the week that ended on June 23 rose to 22.979 million barrels.

That's up from 22.804 million the week prior and the highest level for inventories since the week that ended on May 12, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Thunderstorms, Hot Weather Expected in Central U.S.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of northern Missouri and counties in southern Iowa and southeastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph and half-dollar size hail is possible, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Wind damage to trees, roofs and siding is likely.

Heat advisories have been issued for the rest of Missouri, along with eastern Kansas and parts of several other states including Oklahoma and southern Illinois and Indiana.

Indexes are expected to reach up to 109° F in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois this afternoon, the NWS said. The advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

In much of eastern Oklahoma and almost all of Louisiana, excessive heat warnings have been issued as heat indexes are forecast to top 110° today and tomorrow, the NWS said.





