3 Big Things Today, June 30, 2023

1. Soybeans Surge in Overnight Trading Amid Heat Wave

Soybean futures jumped in overnight trading amid extremely hot weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and Delta.

Heat-index values are forecast to top 110° F today and tomorrow in several states including parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and southern Illinois and Indiana, National Weather Service maps show.

About 89% of Iowa is seeing drought conditions as of June 27, up from 83% a week earlier and 32% three months ago, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Ninety-three percent of Illinois is suffering from drought, up from 82% a week earlier, the monitor said. Zero counties in the state were seeing drought three months ago. The area of Kansas with drought rose to 85% this week from 79%.

Little or no rain has fallen in parts of Kansas, Missouri, southern Iowa, and Illinois in the past seven days, the NWS said.

Still, gains are being capped on calls for rain in some areas that are extremely dry.

Rains will expand in the central and southeastern Midwest through Sunday, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.

Precipitation is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and again in the 11- to 15-day outlook and will favor the central and southern Midwest, CWG said.

Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin northeastern Iowa, Michigan and Missouri will remain dry, the forecaster said.

Soybean futures for November delivery jumped 15¾ cents to $12.81½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $3 to $383.50 a short ton while soybean oil gained 0.79 cents to 55.76 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 1¼ cents to $5.29¾ a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery gained 4 cents to $6.71 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures added 7¼ cents to $8.07¼ a bushel.

2. Weekly Export Sales of Corn, Wheat Rise

Export sales of corn and wheat rose week-to-week while bean sales declined, according to data from the USDA.

Corn sales in the seven days that ended on June 22 climbed to 140,400 metric tons from 36,000 tons the previous week, the agency said in a report. The total was still down 16% from the prior four-week average.

Japan was the big buyer at 103,700 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 92,700 tons and Taiwan at 18,500 tons. Jamaica bought 18,100 tons, and El Salvador purchased 8,300 tons, USDA said.

An unnamed country canceled shipments of 87,500 tons, Colombia nixed cargoes of 14,500 tons, and Honduras canceled cargoes of 6,300 tons.

Exports for the week fell 9% to 605,300 metric tons.

Wheat sales rose to 155,200 metric tons from 109,700 tons a week earlier, the government said.

Japan took 78,400 metric tons, Mexico was in for 48,400 tons, El Salvador purchased 15,700 tons, Ecuador bought 5,000 tons, and the Dominican Republic took 4,500 tons.

Exports for the week were reported at 157,600 metric tons, up modestly from the previous week, USDA said.

Soybean sales, meanwhile, dropped 50% to 227,400 metric tons and 28% from the average, the government said.

Mexico bought 87,000 metric tons from U.S. supplies, an unnamed country purchased 52,800 tons, Japan was in for 38,700 tons, Indonesia took 31,000 tons, and Taiwan was in for 9,400 tons.

Exports for the week were down 51% week-to-week at 191,000 metric tons, USDA said in its report.

3. Heat Warnings Issued as 116° Forecast for Arkansas

Heat warnings and advisories are in effect in much of the southeastern Corn Belt and Delta as hot weather persists, according to the National Weather Service.

Index values are forecast to reach as high as 116° F in parts of Arkansas this afternoon and tomorrow, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the agency said. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

In southern Illinois and Indiana, heat indexes are expected to range from 105° to 110° this afternoon.

Air quality alerts have been issued for much of Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana, along with several states on the eastern seaboard, due to ongoing wildfires in Canada, the NWS said.