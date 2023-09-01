3 Big Things Today, September 1, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Rise Overnight

Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading amid dry weather in much of the U.S. Midwest heading into the weekend.

Dry weather is expected in several states today and into the weekend including parts of Colorado and Kansas in the southern Plains and Minnesota and Wisconsin in the northern Corn Belt, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Little or no rain has fallen across much of the upper Midwest in the past week, NWS data show. Much of South Dakota, eastern Nebraska, Iowa and northern Illinois and Indiana haven't seen rain in the past seven days.

About 58% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, down from 59% seven days earlier, the Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Five percent of the crop was dropping leaves and 91% was setting pods, the USDA said.

Around 56% of the corn crop earned top ratings as of Sunday, down from 58% the previous week.

Nine percent of U.S. corn was mature at the start of the week, 51% was dented and 88% was in the dough stage, the government said.

Soybeans for November delivery jumped 13 1/2¢ to $13.82 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal gained $5.10 to $409.10 a short ton, while soy oil added 0.62¢ to 63.1¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 3 1/2¢ to $4.81 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat futures for December delivery gained 7¢ to $6.09 a bushel, while Kansas City futures rose 8 1/2¢ to $7.35 ¾ a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Corn Sales Rise, Soybeans Lower

Sales of corn for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year that starts today were higher week-to-week while soybean sales were lower, according to data from the USDA.

Export sales of corn rose to 991,800 metric tons from 673,500 tons a week earlier, the agency said in a report.

Mexico was the big buyer at 644,000 tons, followed by an unnamed country at 111,500 tons and Japan at 80,600 tons. Colombia bought 71,200 tons and Panama was in for 37,100 tons.

Exports for the week were reported at 663,400 metric tons, up 34% week-to-week.

Soybean sales, meanwhile, were lower week-to-week, falling to 1.12 million metric tons from 1.22 million, the USDA said.

An unknown destination took 399,400 metric tons from U.S. supplies, China bought 392,500 tons, Mexico purchased 184,400 tons, Japan was in for 50,000 tons and Taiwan took 30,500 tons, the agency said.

Exports of soybeans for the week were reported at 319,700 metric tons, down 29% from the previous week.

Wheat sales for delivery in the 2023-2024 marketing year were reported at 329,100 metric tons, down 19% from the previous week and 25% from the prior four-week average, the government said.

China bought 110,000 metric tons, the Philippines were in for 77,500 tons, Honduras purchased 30,000 tons, Peru took 28,300 tons and Japan bought 27,300 tons of wheat from the U.S.

Exports totaled 353,900 metric tons for the week, up 3% from the previous seven-day period, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Red-Flag Warnings Issued in Colorado, Kansas

Red-flag warnings, an indicator of extremely dry weather, have been issued in counties in eastern Colorado and western Kansas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Winds will be sustained today from 20 to 25 miles an hour with gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Speeds will diminish slightly tomorrow to 15 to 20 miles an hour with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Relative humidity will fall as low as 11% on both days.

"Any fires that are started during the afternoon may quickly become out of control," the agency said.

Conditions are favorable for wildfires in parts of southern Wisconsin as well.

Warm weather, low humidity and winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour today will increase fire-weather conditions, the NWS said.

"Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier," the agency said.