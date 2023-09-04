3 Big Things Today, September 4, 2023

1. Grain, Bean Trading Closed For Labor Day

Grain and soybean markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Trading is scheduled to resume this evening with the overnight session.

**

2. Speculators Raise Net-Longs in Soybeans

Investors last week raised their bullish bets on beans while reducing their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, in corn, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-long position, or bets on higher prices, of 84,892 futures contracts in soybeans in the seven days that ended on Aug. 29, the CFTC said in a report.

That's up from 54,283 contracts a week earlier and the largest such position since Aug. 1.

Money managers also reduced their net-shorts in corn to 91,131 contracts last week, down from 121,612 contracts the previous week, the agency said.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large investors curbed their net-short positions in hard-red winter futures to a net-5,727 futures contracts. That's down from 6,245 contracts a week earlier.

Investors, however, raised their net-short positions in soft-red winter futures to 83,808 contracts from 80,007 the week prior, the government said.

That's the largest bearish position for soft-red winter wheat since June 20, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Heat Advisories Issued For Minnesota, Wisconsin

Heat advisories have been issued for several counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to National Weather Service maps.

Indexes are expected to reach as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon in several counties across both states, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"The warmest conditions are expected along the Mississippi River valleys and their nearby tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin and northeast Iowa," the agency said.

Dry weather is expected along with critical fire danger in parts of the southern Plains. Red-flag warnings have been issued for counties in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Winds are expected to gust up to 30 miles an hour today while relative humidity will fall as low as 14%, the NWS said. Temperatures will be in the triple digits in parts of the region.

"Very dry air will move into the area on strong southwest winds today," the agency said. "Winds will taper off around sunset as temperatures cool and humidity rises."