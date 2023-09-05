3 Big Things Today, September 5, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid ample global production of the oilseeds.

Brazil's national consultancy CONAB said last week that it the country's exporters shipped a record amount of the oilseeds in the first seven months of the year.

Exports from the South American country, the world's largest shipper, are now forecast at 95.6 million metric tons, CONAB said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month projected Brazilian exports at 96.5 million tons for the 2023-2024 marketing year, up from 94 million tons a year earlier.

Production in the South American country is projected at 163 million metric tons, up from 156 million the previous year, USDA said.

U.S. exports, by comparison, are seen by the government at 49.7 million metric tons and output is forecast at 114.5 million tons.

Still, the U.S. soybean crop may be diminished amid dry weather in the Corn Belt in the past month. Extreme temperatures hovered over the Midwest for much of August, turning what might have been a record crop into one that's more average.

Participants on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour in late August said they expected soybean production of 4.11 billion bushels on yield of 49.7 bushels an acre. Output was forecast by USDA early last month at 4.21 billion bushels on yield of 50.9 bushels an acre.

Corn production was pegged by tour participants at 14.96 billion bushels on yield of 172 bushels an acre. That compares with the government's projection of 15.11 billion bushels on yield of 175.1 bushels an acre.

Soybean futures for November delivery fell 5¾¢ to $13.63½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean meal lost 40¢ to $399.20 a short ton, while soy oil dropped 0.84¢ to 62.45¢ a pound.

Wheat futures for December rose 5½¢ to $6.01 a bushel, while Kansas City futures added 1¾¢ to $7.24½ a bushel.

Corn futures gained ¼¢ to $4.81¾ a bushel.

2. Russia Out of Grain Deal Until Demands Are Met

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Moscow will stay out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative until western countries meet its demands.

Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi to discuss the agreement, which allowed ships hauling agricultural products to traverse the waterway without fear of attack.

Russia left the deal in mid-July, saying its demands concerning exports of its own ag products, especially fertilizers, were being ignored by western countries. Still, Russian wheat exports since last year are at record levels.

Turkey's Erdogan has been acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine since Russian forces began attacking Ukraine in February 2022. He will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sometime in September, according to Turkish media reports.

He said he's optimistic a deal can be reached as dialogue between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations continues.

3. Heat Advisories Issued For Minnesota, Wisconsin

Hot weather again will be a potential issue in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin as heat indexes are forecast to reach into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Values are forecast to hit as high as 103° F in the area, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Indexes are expected to only drop into the 70s overnight, which won't offer much relief from the extreme temperatures.

Those working outside are advised to know the signs of heat-related illnesses and if possible work outdoors only in the mornings and evenings to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

Further south, thunderstorms are expected in parts of southern Missouri and Illinois this afternoon as two fronts move through the region, the NWS said.

The storms will bring risks of hail, strong winds, and lightning, the agency said.

"There is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail the size of quarters," the NWS said.