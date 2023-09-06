3 Big Things Today, September 6, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading amid declining crop conditions in the U.S.

About 53% of soybeans were in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 58% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report. That's also down from the 57% that earned top ratings at the same point last year.

Fifteen percent of the crop was dropping leaves, up from 5% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 13%, the USDA said.

Some 53% of the corn crop was good or excellent at the start of the week, down from 56% seven days earlier and 54% during the same week in 2022.

Eighteen percent was mature, up from 9% last week, and 67% was dented versus 51% the previous week, the government said.

The spring-wheat harvest continues with 74% in the bin, up 20 percentage points from the week prior, but just behind the prior five-year average of 77% for this time of year.

Wheat futures also were higher after the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, or ABARES, said yesterday it now sees domestic production at 25.4 million metric tons, down 36% year-over-year and 4% below the 10-year average.

Dry weather in major growing regions led to crop stress, ABARES said.

Soybean futures for November delivery jumped 12 ½¢ to $13.77 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $3.70 to $401.30 a short ton, while soy oil lost 0.31¢ to 62.5¢ a pound.

Corn for December delivery added 2 1/2¢ to $4.88 ½ a bushel.

Wheat futures gained 6¢ to $6.05 ¼ a bushel and Kansas City futures were up 7¢ to $7.31 ½ a bushel.

**

2. Inspections of Corn, Wheat For Export Decline

Export inspections of corn and wheat were lower week-to-week while bean assessments rose, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on Aug. 31 decreased to 481,309 metric tons from 599,910 tons seven days earlier, the agency said in a report.

That's also down from the 542,943 tons examined during the same week a year earlier.

Wheat assessments totaled 299,862 metric tons, down 23% week-to-week and 44% from the year prior, the USDA said.

Examinations of soybeans for offshore delivery, meanwhile, rose to 378,595 metric tons from 326,066 tons the previous week. That's still down from the 500,286 tons assessed during the same week in 2022.

For the 2022-2023 marketing year that started on Sept. 1, 2022, the government inspected 37.3 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery, down from 55 million tons the previous year.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September 2022 were reported at 52.3 million metric tons, down from 57 million tons a year earlier, the agency said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 4.33 million metric tons, down from the 5.66 million tons assessed during the same timeframe the previous year, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Air-Quality Alerts Issued For Several States

Air-quality alerts have been issued for much of Montana, western Wyoming and almost all of Nebraska and Minnesota, according to National Weather Service maps.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires have led to air alerts all summer. People with medical conditions, children and the elderly are susceptible to negative health effects from the smoke, the NWS said.

"When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling," the agency said.

Rain is expected in parts of Illinois and Indiana tonight, with some storms potentially turning severe. Hail the size of quarters are possible along with winds that could gust up to 60 miles an hour, the NWS said.

Further south, heat advisories will take effect this afternoon for parts of Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma where indexes are forecast to top 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the agency said. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."