3 Big Things Today, September 7, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were narrowly lower in overnight trading amid some profit taking after prices jumped yesterday.

Corn and wheat futures were little changed.

Soybeans rose double digits yesterday, leading some investors who had bet on higher prices to sell contracts and liquidate their positions on uncertainty over the size of the crop.

The growing season started strong with some crop-watchers forecasting robust yields early, but extremely hot and dry weather in August likely curbed production in several states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in early August had forecast soybean output at 4.21 billion bushels on yield of 50.9 bushels an acre. Later in the month, however, participants on the ProFarmer Crop Tour projected production at 4.11 billion bushels on yield of 49.7 bushels an acre.

Those on the tour said they saw signs that the hot, dry weather in August when temperatures reached into the triple digits and rain was scarce led to decreased yields in several states including Iowa and Nebraska.

Fundamentally not much has changed.

Little or no rain has fallen in much of the Corn Belt in the past week, likely causing further crop deterioration as harvest approaches, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

A large chunk of the Midwest stretching from central Nebraska into Ohio has seen little rain in the past seven days, the agency said.

Soybean futures for November delivery fell 5¢ to $13.71¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down $2.10 to $397.10 a short ton, while soy oil lost 0.36¢ to 62.02¢ a pound.

Corn for December delivery rose a tick to $4.86 a bushel.

Wheat futures were unchanged at $6.09 a bushel and Kansas City futures fell 2¾¢ to $7.46¾ a bushel.

2. Broiler Placements Down Slightly Year-Over-Year

Broiler placements were modestly lower year-over-year in the week that ended on Sept. 2, according to data from USDA.

U.S. growers placed 189.6 million chicks for meat production, down 2% from the same week last year, the agency said in a report.

Since the first full week of the year, placements are now at 6.56 billion, little changed from the same timeframe a year ago.

Hatcheries set 239 million eggs in incubators last week, down 1% year-over-year, USDA said. Hatchability was at 80.2%.

Georgia again led the nation in placements with 27.7 million, followed by Alabama at 24.2 million and Arkansas at 20.8 million, government data show.

3. Heat Advisories Issued For Parts of Oklahoma, Texas

Extreme temperatures are forecast for much of Oklahoma and north Texas this afternoon where heat indexes will range from 105° to 110° F, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories will be in effect in the area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Values in the Texas panhandle will top out at about 107° today.

Further north, air quality alerts have been issued for several states including parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota, NWS maps show.

Alerts will remain in effect in northern Iowa and western Minnesota until 9 a.m. Sensitive groups including those with health issues, children, and the elderly are advised to remain indoors while smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers, the agency said.