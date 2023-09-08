3 Big Things Today, September 8, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Slightly Lower Overnight

Wheat futures were modestly lower in overnight trading on harvest pressure and as global leaders seek ways to get agricultural products out of Ukraine.

Corn and beans were little changed.

About 74% of the U.S. spring-wheat crop was harvested at the start of the week, up from 54% seven days earlier, the Department of Agriculture said in a report. That's still behind the prior five-year average of 77%.

In North Dakota, the biggest U.S. producer of spring varieties, collection was only 64% finished, USDA said. While that's up from 38% a week earlier, it's well behind the average of 73% for this time of year.

Winter wheat planting has already started, though only 1% was in the ground as of Sunday. Still, sowing was 1% complete in Kansas, the biggest producer of winter varieties. Washington farmers have already planted 9% of their crop and South Dakota planting was 8% complete, the government said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, reportedly will ship grain through Croatia as Zagreb agreed to allow shipments through its ports on the Danube River and Adriatic Sea, according to a report from Reuters.

Russia said it would revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allowed ships carrying agricultural items out of Ukrainian ports, if its demands were met by western countries.

While officials from Turkey and the United Nations said they were optimistic the deal would be renewed in the near future, little progress has been made in getting Moscow, which exited the initiative in July, back to the bargaining table.

Still, Ukraine has been finding alternative routes. Exporters shipped ag products along the Danube River, but Russia bombed infrastructure that allowed ships to depart from those ports.

Cargoes of Ukrainian grain have already been moving through Croatian ports, Reuters reported, citing First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko of Ukraine.

Wheat futures fell 2¼¢ to $5.97½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, and Kansas City futures lost 4½¢ to $7.32½ a bushel.

Corn for December delivery rose 1¼¢ to $4.87¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for November delivery were unchanged at $13.59½ a bushel. Soymeal gained $1 to $396.30 a short ton, while soy oil lost 0.16¢ to 60.62¢ a pound.

2. Ethanol Production, Inventories Up Modestly

Ethanol output and stockpiles rose slightly week-to-week, the Energy Information Administration said in a report that was delayed a day due to Labor Day.

Production of the biofuel increased to an average of 1.012 million barrels a day in the week that ended on Sept. 1, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 1.007 million barrels a week earlier.

Gulf Coast production jumped to 27,000 barrels a day from 22,000 barrels the previous week, the agency said.

Rocky Mountain output was up to 12,000 barrels a day from 11,000 barrels.

That was the entirety of the gains, however, as production in the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, fell to an average of 951,000 barrels a day from 952,000 a week earlier, the agency said.

East Coast output declined by 1,000 barrels to 12,000 the previous week, and West Coast production was down to 9,000 barrels from 10,000 in the prior seven-day period.

Ethanol inventories through Sept. 1 were up to 21.621 million from 21.609 million from the previous week, the EIA said in its report.

3. Storms Forecast For Parts of Kansas, Missouri

Storms are expected to move across southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri today, bringing some potentially severe weather to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"Lightning, hail, and gusty winds will be possible with these storms," the NWS said in a report early this morning. Showers are forecast to return to the region Monday and Tuesday.

Some isolated showers are forecast for parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this morning, though no severe weather is expected, the agency said.

Air quality alerts remain in effect for eastern Nebraska and are now in the "yellow" category.

"When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities," the NWS said.