3 Big Things Today, April 6, 2023

1. Corn and soybeans in the red overnight

Corn is currently down 3¢ and soybeans are down 7¢.

CBOT wheat is down 1⁄ 2 of a penny. KC wheat is up 6¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 6¢.

Today is the last day of trade for the week as the markets are closed on Friday.

Bob Linneman, commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors, says grains have run out of steam after a strong start to the week.

"The big gap higher on Monday in crude oil was likely a big factor that fueled the grain bulls’ early-week rally," he says. "Although crude managed to hold most of the gains this week, the grain bulls ran out of momentum. The weekend focus will be spring weather in the U.S., harvest updates in South America, the Monday afternoon Crop Progress report, and the Tuesday USDA monthly crop report."

2. Ethanol production over 1 million barrels a day for second week in a row

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), ethanol production last week was at 1.003 million barrels a day for the second straight week.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output was up to 957,000 barrels per day, on average, from 956,000 barrels the previous week, the agency said.

Gulf Coast production improved to an average of 22,000 barrels per day from 20,000 barrels a week earlier, the EIA said.

EIA data showed East Coast production was steady at 11,000 barrels, Rocky Mountain output was down to 10,000 barrels from 11,000 the week prior, and West Coast yield was down to 3,000 barrels from 5,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stockpiles in the seven days through March 31 fell to 25.136 million barrels from 25.527 million the previous week.

That's the lowest level in five weeks, according to EIA data.

3. Middle of the country faces more winter weather

Eastern counties in North Dakota, the northeastern corner of South Dakota, and northern Minnesota are being hit with more winter weather, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 a.m. CDT this morning that includes lingering snow showers and drifting snow in North Dakota and Minnesota. South Dakota is experiencing blowing snow with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Northeast Minnesota is under special alert to expect heavy snow showers this morning.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says Kansas and Missouri should expect especially cold weather as well.

Parts of central and south central Kansas are under a freeze warning this morning until 9 a.m. CDT, with temperatures as low as 27 degrees expected.

Counties in eastern Kansas and central Missouri face a frost advisory.